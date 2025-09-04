Want To Improve Your Liver Health? Reviewers Swear By This Supplement
The liver is the main site of detoxification processes in the body. Plus, it has hundreds of other jobs1, including metabolizing nutrients, producing bile (to help with digestion), regulating blood sugar, and providing immune support.*
In order for all these processes to run without a hitch, you need to show your liver a little love (it can’t do all this work on its own!). That includes limiting exposure to environmental toxins when you can (like air pollution, microplastics, and pesticides), limiting or avoiding alcohol, and eating plenty of fiber.
But there’s something else you need to focus on: Your antioxidant capacity. There are a few key antioxidants that keep your liver’s detoxification pathways working at their full potential. The thing is, diet alone isn’t sufficient to provide these specific antioxidants. And that’s where mindbodygreen’s liver detox+ comes in*.
The antioxidants your liver needs
mindbodygreen’s liver detox+ is intentionally designed to provide five vital antioxidants that support the liver (and other detoxification organs like the kidneys, lungs, skin, and gut).
These nutrients work in synergy to bind and neutralize toxins, filter and clear them from the body, and provide a critical defense against oxidative stress.*
- Setria® glutathione: Often called the “master antioxidant,” glutathione protects cells from free radical damage. Glutathione levels naturally decline with age, and supplementation becomes even more important. Setria® glutathione is the gold standard version of the supplement, as it has been clinically shown to increase glutathione status in the body.*
- N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC): This is a key precursor to glutathione. NAC activates phase II detox processes and helps balance your body's oxidants and antioxidants.
- Selenium: This essential trace mineral activates detox-related enzymes, such as glutathione peroxidase, which play a key role in cellular cleansing and overall antioxidant defense throughout the body.*
- Vitamin C: This vitamin is most recognized for its immune health benefits, but it also helps restore glutathione levels and protect liver and kidney function.*
- Milk thistle: A time-honored plant extract, milk thistle is rich in silymarin compounds that shield liver cells from free radicals generated during detox. It helps preserve the liver’s ability to break down and process toxins efficiently.*
So how does it fuel your body with these antioxidants? Here’s what people are saying about their experience with liver detox+
Awesome supplement!
“liver detox+ has been a staple in my supplement routine, and it has made SUCH a positive difference. Not only do I feel less lethargic, but my bloodwork reflects positive changes to my liver functioning since starting to take this. Overall, this is necessary for everyone, especially those of us needing more liver support.*
–Lucy S.
Constant support
“I have been taking liver detox+ for a while. I love what my doctor's blood tests are telling me about my liver. That's how I know it's working.”*
–Angelina A.
It works
“I am feeling more confident by taking this supplement for my liver. [My] liver lab scores are down.”*
–Susan I.
Great product
“This product really works! I noticed a change in my body when I was taking it. It gave me a small boost of energy in a way. I felt much better after taking it.”*
–Lee C.
It does what it says
"Love this product! Makes you feel somehow cleaned out (in the best way)."*
—Kristen B.
Amazing
“I truly love this product and feel like it has worked wonders!!”*
–Lucy S.
The takeaway
Your liver works 24/7 to help keep your system clear of toxins. By pairing smart daily habits with liver detox+, you're giving your body both the support it needs to thrive (just by taking two capsules a day).*