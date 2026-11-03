One Overlooked Feeling May Have A Powerful Link To Well-Being
Think about the people who've shaped your life.
Maybe it's a friend who still laughs about an old memory with you, a family member who carries on a tradition you started, or someone who learned something valuable from knowing you.
These connections can give us a sense that our lives matter and that we'll leave something behind. But could that feeling also influence our mental health?
A new study of 2,912 adults1 explored how feeling that you'll be remembered relates to mental well-being and addictive behaviors.
About the study
Researchers looked at a concept called symbolic immortality.
It might sound complicated, but the idea is simple: feeling that some part of you will live on through the people you've influenced, memories you've created, or communities you've been part of.
The concept is rooted in terror management theory, which explores how people cope with knowing that life eventually comes to an end. The theory suggests that feeling loved, valued, and connected to something bigger than ourselves can help ease some of the anxiety that comes with this reality.
To explore this connection, researchers surveyed 2,912 adults about their sense of symbolic immortality, mental health symptoms, and potentially addictive behaviors.
Feeling remembered was linked to fewer mental health symptoms
People who felt more confident that they'd be remembered reported fewer symptoms of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), difficulty managing emotions, and sleep disturbances.
They also reported fewer addictive behaviors, including problematic alcohol, cannabis, and prescription drug use.
The same pattern appeared with behavioral addictions, such as gambling, gaming, excessive social media and internet use, pornography use, and compulsive sexual behaviors.
A stronger sense of symbolic immortality was also associated with higher self-esteem, less anxiety about security in close relationships, a stronger sense of national identity, and greater meaning in life.
Why feeling like you matter could make a difference
Feeling valued and connected gives us a sense of belonging. According to terror management theory, these feelings may also help us cope with the reality that life is finite.
Consider how different a difficult day can feel when you have people to lean on, a community you're part of, or a sense of purpose that extends beyond your daily responsibilities.
These connections can help reinforce that you're valued and that your life has meaning.
The researchers suggest that people who feel less secure in their sense of purpose or connection may be more vulnerable to emotional distress and could be more likely to rely on substances or compulsive behaviors to cope.
It's important to remember that this study found associations, not cause and effect. It can't tell us whether feeling remembered directly improves mental health or reduces addictive behaviors.
Still, it highlights an interesting connection between feeling that your life has meaning and several aspects of psychological well-being.
How to build a stronger sense of meaning and connection
You don't need a major achievement to make a meaningful impact. Everyday actions can help strengthen your relationships and sense of belonging.
- Invest in meaningful relationships: Make time for a friend, call a family member, or check in with someone you haven't spoken to recently.
- Find ways to contribute: Volunteering, mentoring, or helping a neighbor can remind you that you're part of something bigger than yourself.
- Think about the impact you want to leave: Consider the values you want to pass on, relationships you want to nurture, or difference you'd like to make through your work.
The takeaway
You don't have to change the world to make a difference in it.
Staying connected, showing up for others, and finding meaning in everyday life may do more for your mental well-being than you realize.