The Lower This Vitamin Level Fell, The Higher Fibromyalgia Risk Became
When pain starts showing up everywhere, everyday things like getting dressed or climbing the stairs can feel harder. Add persistent fatigue, poor sleep, or trouble concentrating, and it can be difficult to know what's behind it.
For people with fibromyalgia, that uncertainty can be especially frustrating because the condition doesn't have one simple cause or diagnostic test.
Researchers are still trying to understand what influences who develops it. In a recent study of more than 1 million adults1, researchers examined whether vitamin D levels might be one factor.
About the study
Vitamin D helps maintain healthy bones and supports muscle function, the nervous system, and immune health.
Because these systems are involved in how the body processes pain, researchers examined whether vitamin D status was associated with fibromyalgia and other chronic pain conditions.
Fibromyalgia has been tied to other health issues, including a common skin condition, but nutrient levels have received less attention.
The team used de-identified health records from the TriNetX Global Collaborative Network.
Everyone included had a vitamin D blood test. Researchers compared 561,418 adults with low vitamin D (below 20 ng/mL) with 561,418 adults whose levels were 30 ng/mL or higher. The groups were matched for age, sex, and existing health conditions.
Participants were followed for up to 10 years. People with existing chronic pain diagnoses were excluded, and researchers waited at least a year after the vitamin D test before counting new fibromyalgia diagnoses.
This helped reduce the chance that undiagnosed cases were already affecting the results.
Fibromyalgia risk climbed as vitamin D levels dropped
People with low vitamin D were 63% more likely to develop fibromyalgia than those with levels of 30 ng/mL or higher.
They also had a 30% higher risk of other chronic pain-related diagnoses.
The association strengthened as vitamin D levels fell. Adults over 65 with low levels had a 76% higher risk of fibromyalgia. Among those with severe deficiency, below 10 ng/mL, the risk was 89% higher.
People whose low vitamin D was confirmed by two tests within a year had a 97% higher risk of developing fibromyalgia.
What could explain the connection
These findings don't mean low vitamin D causes fibromyalgia. Because this was an observational study, researchers could identify patterns in health records but couldn't determine whether one factor caused the other.
Other factors may have contributed, like physical activity, sun exposure, diet, or health conditions that could affect both vitamin D levels and pain sensitivity.
But we do know that vitamin D supports muscle and nervous system function and helps regulate inflammation and pain signaling. Inadequate levels could influence how the body responds to pain, but clinical trials are needed to determine whether correcting a deficiency changes fibromyalgia risk.
What to do about your vitamin D levels
This research isn't a reason to take high-dose vitamin D without guidance. If you have persistent fatigue, muscle aches, or other signs of deficiency, ask your doctor whether testing your vitamin D levels makes sense.
If you're deficient, your doctor can help you raise your levels safely through vitamin D-rich foods, appropriate sun exposure, or a vitamin D supplement.
The takeaway
Low vitamin D was associated with a higher risk of fibromyalgia, with the strongest association seen in people with more severe or persistent deficiency. More research is needed to determine whether improving vitamin D levels can change that risk.