"Research studies have observed associations of vitamin D with inflammation, but data in representative older adult studies is lacking," the study authors explain.

The research involved assessing the levels of both vitamin D and CRP in over 5,000 Irish adults over the age of 50, accounting for any confounding variables. Their analysis, revealed that participants who were deficient in vitamin D had a higher status of CRP.

"In conclusion, older adults with deficient vitamin D status had higher levels of inflammation as measured by CRP," the study authors write, adding that given inflammation is an important pathological driver of chronic diseases of aging, plus the fact that research shows vitamin D therapy can reduce inflammation in some disease settings, "optimising vitamin D status could represent an effective low risk/low-cost pathway to modulate inflammation in community dwelling older adults."