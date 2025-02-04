Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Can Help Fight Bad Breath & Impede Gum Disease

Josey Murray
Author:
Josey Murray
February 04, 2025
Josey Murray
mbg Contributing Writer
By Josey Murray
mbg Contributing Writer
Josey Murray is a freelance writer focused on inclusive wellness, joyful movement, mental health, and the like.
What Exactly Is Keto Breath And How Do I Get Rid Of It?
Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy
February 04, 2025

Everyone has bad breath now and then. (Remember when wearing masks made us all hyperaware of this?) But if your bad breath is more consistent, you may want to check out this unexpected method of managing it.

As it turns out, vitamin D actually supports gum and tooth health and is predicted to help manage gingivitis and gum disease. Seriously, this research might have you exchanging your mints for a quality vitamin D supplement!

The connection between vitamin D and gingivitis

If you've been keeping up with mindbodygreen's vitamin D content, you know about the influence vitamin D has on many aspects of your health. Its impact on oral health is certainly one of the lesser-known benefits, but I'd argue it's a major reason to ensure you're getting enough. After all, who wants suboptimal tooth and gum health?

Gingivitis is the medical term for inflammation of the gums1, and its symptoms include red, swollen, and bleeding gums; sensitive teeth; receding gums; and bad breath. If gingivitis progresses, periodontitis—a severe gum infection that can lead to tooth loss—can develop.

If left unchecked, periodontitis (aka periodontal disease or gum disease) can lead to the breakdown of bone tissue and the development of a "periodontal pocket" between the tooth and the gums where bacteria can build up. More advanced periodontitis may even affect jaw bone density.

Studies have consistently found connections between periodontal disease and vitamin D deficiency; people with periodontal disease have lower vitamin D levels than people without. 2

According to a 2018 scientific Medicina article, vitamin D deficiency can increase the risk of periodontal disease3. Alternatively, maintaining healthy vitamin D levels can help promote periodontal and jawbone integrity and bolster a healthy inflammatory response in the mouth.

Prevention of periodontitis includes good oral hygiene, like brushing your teeth and getting deep cleans at the dentist. But with research evaluating the impact of vitamin D deficiency on gum disease, there may be another step to add to your oral care routine.

Scientists are analyzing whether taking vitamin D is an effective strategy for managing gingivitis. Preliminary studies have revealed that vitamin D might be helpful for those who already have gingivitis, as it helps stave off gingivitis from getting worse4, improves the gum inflammation associated with gingivitis5, and even results in better oral surgery outcomes6.

Vitamin D is known to increase the antibacterial defense3 of the gums by contributing to the synthesis of the mucous membrane. In other words, it helps block the bad stuff from getting into your deep tissues and, therefore, is an essential component to fighting against the progression of gingivitis into more advanced periodontitis. 

The takeaway

Brushing and flossing aren't the only ways to achieve good oral health. Raising your vitamin D levels through supplementation can help to you avoid gum disease altogether.

If you're on the hunt for a high-quality vitamin D to support your oral hygiene, check out mindbodygreen's guide to the best vitamin D supplements on the market today.

More On This Topic

Can't Turn Your Brain Off At Night? This Underrated Ingredient Ushers In Calm
Integrative Health

Can't Turn Your Brain Off At Night? This Underrated Ingredient Ushers In Calm

Emma Loewe

A Breakthrough For Cognitive Decline, Long COVID & Brain Injuries
Sponsor | Waterloo

A Breakthrough For Cognitive Decline, Long COVID & Brain Injuries

Jason Wachob

This Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Anxiety Years Earlier
Mental Health

This Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Anxiety Years Earlier

Francesca Bond

Constantly Tired? Here's How To Tell If Your Circadian Rhythm Is Off
Integrative Health

Constantly Tired? Here's How To Tell If Your Circadian Rhythm Is Off

Sarah Regan

Don't Skip This Ingredient If You Want To Support Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

Don't Skip This Ingredient If You Want To Support Your Gut Health

Sarah Regan

Dealing With Anxiety? Add These Foods To Your Shopping Cart
Mental Health

Dealing With Anxiety? Add These Foods To Your Shopping Cart

Jason Wachob

This Little-Known Bioactive Helps Protect Against Dementia, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Little-Known Bioactive Helps Protect Against Dementia, Study Shows

Morgan Chamberlain

Sitting All Day? This 15-Minute Routine Instantly Relieves My Back, Neck, & Shoulders
Integrative Health

Sitting All Day? This 15-Minute Routine Instantly Relieves My Back, Neck, & Shoulders

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's What You Need To Know About Body Comp & Exercise For Perimenopause
Women's Health

Here's What You Need To Know About Body Comp & Exercise For Perimenopause

Ava Durgin

Can't Turn Your Brain Off At Night? This Underrated Ingredient Ushers In Calm
Integrative Health

Can't Turn Your Brain Off At Night? This Underrated Ingredient Ushers In Calm

Emma Loewe

A Breakthrough For Cognitive Decline, Long COVID & Brain Injuries
Sponsor | Waterloo

A Breakthrough For Cognitive Decline, Long COVID & Brain Injuries

Jason Wachob

This Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Anxiety Years Earlier
Mental Health

This Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Anxiety Years Earlier

Francesca Bond

Constantly Tired? Here's How To Tell If Your Circadian Rhythm Is Off
Integrative Health

Constantly Tired? Here's How To Tell If Your Circadian Rhythm Is Off

Sarah Regan

Don't Skip This Ingredient If You Want To Support Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

Don't Skip This Ingredient If You Want To Support Your Gut Health

Sarah Regan

Dealing With Anxiety? Add These Foods To Your Shopping Cart
Mental Health

Dealing With Anxiety? Add These Foods To Your Shopping Cart

Jason Wachob

This Little-Known Bioactive Helps Protect Against Dementia, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Little-Known Bioactive Helps Protect Against Dementia, Study Shows

Morgan Chamberlain

Sitting All Day? This 15-Minute Routine Instantly Relieves My Back, Neck, & Shoulders
Integrative Health

Sitting All Day? This 15-Minute Routine Instantly Relieves My Back, Neck, & Shoulders

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's What You Need To Know About Body Comp & Exercise For Perimenopause
Women's Health

Here's What You Need To Know About Body Comp & Exercise For Perimenopause

Ava Durgin

Can't Turn Your Brain Off At Night? This Underrated Ingredient Ushers In Calm
Integrative Health

Can't Turn Your Brain Off At Night? This Underrated Ingredient Ushers In Calm

Emma Loewe

A Breakthrough For Cognitive Decline, Long COVID & Brain Injuries
Sponsor | Waterloo

A Breakthrough For Cognitive Decline, Long COVID & Brain Injuries

Jason Wachob

This Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Anxiety Years Earlier
Mental Health

This Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Anxiety Years Earlier

Francesca Bond

Constantly Tired? Here's How To Tell If Your Circadian Rhythm Is Off
Integrative Health

Constantly Tired? Here's How To Tell If Your Circadian Rhythm Is Off

Sarah Regan

Don't Skip This Ingredient If You Want To Support Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

Don't Skip This Ingredient If You Want To Support Your Gut Health

Sarah Regan

Dealing With Anxiety? Add These Foods To Your Shopping Cart
Mental Health

Dealing With Anxiety? Add These Foods To Your Shopping Cart

Jason Wachob

This Little-Known Bioactive Helps Protect Against Dementia, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Little-Known Bioactive Helps Protect Against Dementia, Study Shows

Morgan Chamberlain

Sitting All Day? This 15-Minute Routine Instantly Relieves My Back, Neck, & Shoulders
Integrative Health

Sitting All Day? This 15-Minute Routine Instantly Relieves My Back, Neck, & Shoulders

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's What You Need To Know About Body Comp & Exercise For Perimenopause
Women's Health

Here's What You Need To Know About Body Comp & Exercise For Perimenopause

Ava Durgin

Wait, Can Snoring Cause Cognitive Decline? The Answer May Shock You
Integrative Health

Wait, Can Snoring Cause Cognitive Decline? The Answer May Shock You

Jamie Schneider

Can't Turn Your Brain Off At Night? This Underrated Ingredient Ushers In Calm
Integrative Health

Can't Turn Your Brain Off At Night? This Underrated Ingredient Ushers In Calm

Emma Loewe

A Breakthrough For Cognitive Decline, Long COVID & Brain Injuries
Sponsor | Waterloo

A Breakthrough For Cognitive Decline, Long COVID & Brain Injuries

Jason Wachob

This Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Anxiety Years Earlier
Mental Health

This Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Anxiety Years Earlier

Francesca Bond

Constantly Tired? Here's How To Tell If Your Circadian Rhythm Is Off
Integrative Health

Constantly Tired? Here's How To Tell If Your Circadian Rhythm Is Off

Sarah Regan

Don't Skip This Ingredient If You Want To Support Your Gut Health
Integrative Health

Don't Skip This Ingredient If You Want To Support Your Gut Health

Sarah Regan

Dealing With Anxiety? Add These Foods To Your Shopping Cart
Mental Health

Dealing With Anxiety? Add These Foods To Your Shopping Cart

Jason Wachob

This Little-Known Bioactive Helps Protect Against Dementia, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Little-Known Bioactive Helps Protect Against Dementia, Study Shows

Morgan Chamberlain

Sitting All Day? This 15-Minute Routine Instantly Relieves My Back, Neck, & Shoulders
Integrative Health

Sitting All Day? This 15-Minute Routine Instantly Relieves My Back, Neck, & Shoulders

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's What You Need To Know About Body Comp & Exercise For Perimenopause
Women's Health

Here's What You Need To Know About Body Comp & Exercise For Perimenopause

Ava Durgin

Wait, Can Snoring Cause Cognitive Decline? The Answer May Shock You
Integrative Health

Wait, Can Snoring Cause Cognitive Decline? The Answer May Shock You

Jamie Schneider

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.