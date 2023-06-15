Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive neurological disorder that affects mobility, sleep, speech, memory, and more. The most widely known symptoms are tremors and difficulties with motor function, like walking and making facial expressions.

PD progresses due to the death of dopaminergic neurons (i.e., brain cells that synthesize the neurotransmitter dopamine), partially due to the development of Lewy bodies. Lewy bodies are responsible for damaging DNA and depleting ATP in the brain, which subsequently lead to further cell death, neuronal loss, and reduced ability to produce dopamine.