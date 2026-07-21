She also does a lot of neck and core work so her body can absorb the hit. "The more you can be strong, the more you can handle an impact," she says. Even with all of this training, her body is already showing signs of the repeated impacts. She tapes her knees during training after two MRIs showed she's lacking cartilage, which she describes as the legacy of being an early guinea pig for a sport that was so new when she started that there weren't even permanent training facilities.