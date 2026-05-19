We Asked Our Staff: These Are The Best Beauty Products For Your Glowing Summer
As we kick off summer, we'll be sharing our best advice for achieving Healthy Summer Skin—read all May long. Here’s to a summer of feeling good, living well, and keeping your skin safe under the sun.
Summer is the season of low-effort beauty: light, breathable textures that don’t feel thick in the heat, natural glowy finishes that enhance (not mask) your skin, and fewer steps so you can get out the door and into the sunshine.
But the season is no less demanding on the barrier. That’s why summer beauty calls for products that do more—with formulas that pull double (or triple) duty, textures that actually hold up in humidity, and ingredients that support skin function as much as they deliver a low-effort glow. Most importantly, these products need to work in real life, whether you’re at the beach, on holiday, or navigating city heat.
With that in mind, I asked our editors to share the products they genuinely rely on when the temperatures climb. Ahead, the summer beauty staples our team can’t live without.
Ourself Intelligent Defense Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
“Nowadays sunscreens that come with added skin care ingredients are just the norm, so it takes a lot for me to get excited about a new skin care-sun screen hybrid. Leave it to one of my favorite biotech brands, Ourself, to totally rethink what sunscreen can do for skin longevity.
“This is a serum-like mineral sunscreen powered by non-nano zinc oxide for broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, earning the highest rating in the PA (Protection Grade of UVA) system, PA++++. But what makes it interesting is the addition of the brand’s Intides™ peptides. These are designed to support skin firmness and elasticity, so you’re not just preventing damage—you’re also improving the structure of the skin.
“And with the addition of soothing niacinamide, allantoin, and bisabolol, this sensitive skin girl is very happy.” — Alexandra Engler, senior director of beauty and lifestyle editorial
Smooth Skin Pure Adapt IPL
“Last year I moved from land-locked mountains to coastal New England, which means I’m in a bathing suit much more often throughout the summer. The Smooth Skin Pure Adapt IPL has been a surprisingly welcome addition to my aesthetic toolkit. It’s incredibly quick and easy to use, so I don’t have a lot of excuses to skip it. Just once a week for about a minute, and my bikini line is so much easier to manage with zero annoying razor burn.” — Ailsa Cowell, health editor
Jones Road Miracle Balm
“I don’t like wearing much makeup in the summer, so this product is a favorite for when I want to add a nice, weightless glow to my skin without much effort. I use one of the bronzy shades to add some dimension to my forehead and cheeks, then add some dusty pink hue to add some sheen and rosiness to my cheeks. Pop on a little tinted lip balm and you’re good to go." —Sela Breen, assistant health editor
Symbiome The Essence Rejuvenating Mist
“Emerging research on the skin microbiome has begun to help us understand how skin used to protect itself from UV damage—way before we had sunscreen or skin care products. Essentially, we used to host more diverse microbial communities that could absorb UV radiation and support metabolic pathways involved in antioxidant defense and repair. Thanks to modern living, we’ve lost much of that protective biofilm.
“This mist, which I use daily, is made with the brand’s signature Postbiomic™ microbial lysates and enzymes which help mitigate sunburn, cellular deterioration, and provide defense against reactive oxygen species (ROS). Essentially, the mist helps replenish a piece of what was lost.
“It's not a sunscreen replacement, but the research behind this product is a massive development in helping us understand how to care for our skin and microbiome within the context of modern living.” — Engler
Beauty of Joseon Day Dew Sunscreen Lightweight SPF 50
“I love how lightweight this sunscreen feels on the skin. It also makes your skin look so hydrated and dewy! With ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and panthenol - it’s such a great addition to your daily summer routine. I wear it underneath makeup for daily use but it’s also great for vacations because it’s resistant to water for 80 minutes per application.” — Jasmina Kazic, email marketing lead
e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Skin Tint Mineral SPF 50
“This product is amazing if you want light, breezy, barely there coverage. For the beach, it’s perfect for glowing skin and protects with SPF 50. No one can tell you have anything on! For everyday use, it’s very buildable. Use as much as you’d like to give you the right coverage. I love the serum-type feeling and the way it brightens my skin tone. They also have a great shade range!” — Kazic
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops
“Personally, I feel my best when I’m a little sunkissed, but seeing as melanoma runs in the family, I try to be safe about my time exposed outside. I love the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops because you can ease in to find the right shade and mix them with whatever your normal moisturizer is, for both face and body. I start off slow and build throughout the summer and it creates a very natural color. I also appreciate that it’s fragrance free.” — Cowell
Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA
“The sweat from the summer heat and sunscreen can lead to texture and clogged pores, but this body treatment clears it right up. It soaks in quickly so it doesn’t leave a sticky, tacky feeling. I often mix it with my usual body lotion to save time and reduce the intensity. It’s a must have for people who struggle with body acne or KP.” — Breen
Kopari Beauty Sun Veil Illuminating Sunscreen SPF 30
“The best final step of my summer routine is to put the Kopari Beauty Sun Veil on my face and body to lock in that glow. I love the natural radience this product gives you and it makes it look like you spent just the right amount of time in the sun before you even step foot on the sand. I also like that it’s a talc-free formula and has shea butter in it so it keeps your skin hydrated and soft—super critical when you’re spending time outdoors!” — Kazic
Naturopathica Calendula Essential Hydrating Lotion SPF 30
“I’ve tried a lot of sunscreens in my life, and this one has a special moisturizing quality that’s perfect for daily wear with literally zero white cast. I’ve been keeping a bottle in my purse as the days warm up and I’m planning to get another as a permanent beach-bag staple. It feels nourishing, doesn’t get weird with sweat, and I’m happy to use it on my face, chest, arms, wherever.” — Cowell
Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Hypochlorous Acid Spray
“I never go anywhere without a hypochlorous acid spray, especially not in summer. This Tower28 spray lives in my beach bag right next to my sunscreen. It makes me feel refreshed when I’m otherwise covered in sunscreen, sweat, and chlorine. I have pretty sensitive skin, so I always trust this to calm my skin down if I’m ever having a flare-up.” — Breen
Kopari Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 42
“I keep the Kopari Sunglaze Sheer Body Mist in both my beach bag and my tennis/pickleball bag. It’s my go-to for easy SPF reapplication on the go. It’s especially great when I’m sweaty after a match and don’t want to rub in sunscreen, and it goes on completely sheer with zero stickiness or white cast. Plus, it leaves this really pretty, glowy finish that feels very summer without trying too hard.” — Ava Durgin, health writer
ITP Beauty Daily Bawse
“Ever since I got this tinted sunscreen, I have literally worn it every day. I love the feel on my skin and the coverage is the perfect in-between—just enough to cover blemishes, but you can’t see it on the skin. I also love that it leaves my skin feeling hydrated thanks to the hyaluronic acid, plus it’s EWG-verified clean.” — Durgin
Talo Beef Tallow Lip Balm
“Dry, cracked, sunburnt lips are my biggest summer nightmare, and this is the product that finally fixed them for good. Many lip balms are basically just petroleum. They sit on the surface and give you temporary relief, which is why you're constantly reapplying all day long.
“The star ingredient is grass-fed, grass-finished beef tallow, plus honey to pull moisture into your lips, Japanese rice bran oil, jojoba, and shea butter to lock it all in. After a long beach day, this is the last thing I put on before bed, and I wake up with healed lips.” — Durgin