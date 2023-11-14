Since launching in 2012, Vimergy has focused on creating quality supplements in powder, capsule, and liquid forms. Not only are products non-GMO, but the brand sticks to vegan and paleo-friendly formulas without gluten or soy. This means excipients or additives are kept to the bare minimum, which I consider a baseline requirement for any supplement added to my routine.

About two months ago, I started adding the Micro-C Immune Power to my morning routine. Released earlier this fall, the powder is a more cost-effective version of the brand's best-selling Micro-C® formula with almost twice the amount of vitamin C per serving. A single 500-gram tub has enough powder to take 1,000 mg of vitamin C for up to nine months; the smaller 250-gram tub will keep you covered for half that amount of time.

As someone who knows how quickly the cost of supplements can rack up, I love that Vimergy offers a cost-effective way to supplement with vitamin C without sacrificing quality—but there's so much more to love about this formula than price.

A clean ingredient list

As mentioned, I'm extremely picky about what I put into my body. This powder contains no added sugar and keeps ingredients to a minimum with 1,000mg of vitamin C delivered through two mineral ascorbates a.k.a. "buffered" vitamin C.

While not the most bioavailable form of vitamin C, mineral ascorbates are one of the more gentle forms of vitamin C on your gastrointestinal tract, as they tend to be less acidic. This means you can consume large doses of vitamin C without sacrificing abdominal comfort.

With Micro-C Immune Power, Vimergy opts for calcium ascorbate and magnesium ascorbate; this adds 61milligrams of calcium and 68 milligrams of magnesium to every serving.

Each scoop also includes small amounts of phytonutrients and bioactives, like rutin, grape seed extract, silica, rose hips fruit powder, and organic acerola fruit extract. (Though in full transparency, a few of these amounts are on the lower end and I would be tempted to categorize them as sprinkling.)

A great taste

The first time I mixed a scoop of Micro-C Immune Power, I expected it to taste, well, iffy. I've found that many vitamin C powders have a strange artificial orange flavor with a chalky texture that coats your tongue (and sticks around long after you want it to).

Instead I was met with a refreshingly light, fresh flavor. I even revisited the supplements label to double-check whether there were additives, like natural sweeteners or flavorings. I was met with a simple, pared down ingredient list that countered my suspicions; this mix was still as clean as the brand claimed.

I now crave the fresh tang of my morning Micro-C Immune Power, like I used to enjoy a glass of refreshing lemon water. And in a supplement lineup that's full of capsules, I love having something different.