I Always Take Vitamin C In The Fall & Vimergy's Gut-Friendly Powder Is My Current Favorite
While I know everyone should be supporting a healthy immune system year-round, I'm extra diligent in the fall. Colder weather leads to more time spent indoors around people, making a healthy immune system that much more important. Like clockwork, I add a vitamin C supplement back into my rotation in early October—and this year's pick is Vimergy's Micro-C Immune Power™*.
First things first, it's important to note that whole foods are always my first choice for consuming the powerful antioxidant. But the reality is, 42% of the U.S. adult population have insufficient vitamin C levels. And unlike cats and dogs, humans can't make their own vitamin C.
Instead of missing out on the many benefits of vitamin C, I prefer taking a bioavailable vitamin C supplement. This ensures I'm not only hitting the daily recommended amount of vitamin C, but actually hitting closer to the higher C dosing (500 to 1,000 mg) shown to support immune response and cardiovascular benefits.*
Why I like Vimergy's Micro-C Immune Power
Since launching in 2012, Vimergy has focused on creating quality supplements in powder, capsule, and liquid forms. Not only are products non-GMO, but the brand sticks to vegan and paleo-friendly formulas without gluten or soy. This means excipients or additives are kept to the bare minimum, which I consider a baseline requirement for any supplement added to my routine.
About two months ago, I started adding the Micro-C Immune Power to my morning routine. Released earlier this fall, the powder is a more cost-effective version of the brand's best-selling Micro-C® formula with almost twice the amount of vitamin C per serving. A single 500-gram tub has enough powder to take 1,000 mg of vitamin C for up to nine months; the smaller 250-gram tub will keep you covered for half that amount of time.
As someone who knows how quickly the cost of supplements can rack up, I love that Vimergy offers a cost-effective way to supplement with vitamin C without sacrificing quality—but there's so much more to love about this formula than price.
A clean ingredient list
As mentioned, I'm extremely picky about what I put into my body. This powder contains no added sugar and keeps ingredients to a minimum with 1,000mg of vitamin C delivered through two mineral ascorbates a.k.a. "buffered" vitamin C.
While not the most bioavailable form of vitamin C, mineral ascorbates are one of the more gentle forms of vitamin C on your gastrointestinal tract, as they tend to be less acidic. This means you can consume large doses of vitamin C without sacrificing abdominal comfort.
With Micro-C Immune Power, Vimergy opts for calcium ascorbate and magnesium ascorbate; this adds 61milligrams of calcium and 68 milligrams of magnesium to every serving.
Each scoop also includes small amounts of phytonutrients and bioactives, like rutin, grape seed extract, silica, rose hips fruit powder, and organic acerola fruit extract. (Though in full transparency, a few of these amounts are on the lower end and I would be tempted to categorize them as sprinkling.)
A great taste
The first time I mixed a scoop of Micro-C Immune Power, I expected it to taste, well, iffy. I've found that many vitamin C powders have a strange artificial orange flavor with a chalky texture that coats your tongue (and sticks around long after you want it to).
Instead I was met with a refreshingly light, fresh flavor. I even revisited the supplements label to double-check whether there were additives, like natural sweeteners or flavorings. I was met with a simple, pared down ingredient list that countered my suspicions; this mix was still as clean as the brand claimed.
I now crave the fresh tang of my morning Micro-C Immune Power, like I used to enjoy a glass of refreshing lemon water. And in a supplement lineup that's full of capsules, I love having something different.
The benefits of taking a vitamin C supplement
And while I simply love the routine of sipping on my morning Micro-C Immune Power, I also love knowing there are long-term benefits of taking this powder daily:*
- Supporting robust immune cell populations and efficient immune function*
- Promoting health skin, hair, and nails through the synthesis of collagen*
- Encouraging the health function of joint structures*
- Contributes to healthy function of the nervous system*
The takeaway
I know the importance of supporting a healthy inflammatory response in the colder months—and I'm turning to Vimergy's Micro-C Immune Power.* The powder comes in a gut-friendly format that allows you to consume higher doses of vitamin C without upsetting your stomach. Best of all, it actually tastes great without any extra sugars or GMOs.
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle Digital Group and Cosmopolitan, her love of products (and a good deal) led her to the commerce space, and she joined Meredith Corporation as its first health and wellness-focused shopping writer. During this time, her byline appeared in Health, Shape, InStyle, People, and Travel Leisure, as she covered topics like workout gear, home goods, and coronavirus essentials to help shoppers lead healthier lives. In her current role, she helps readers find the best deals, uncover the latest launches, and understand which items are worth the splurge (or not) from her home in Brooklyn, New York.
