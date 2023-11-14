About two months ago, I started adding the Micro-C Immune Power to my morning routine. Released earlier this fall, the powder is a more cost-effective version of the brand's bestselling Micro-C® formula with almost twice the amount of vitamin C per serving. A single 500-gram tub has enough powder to take 1,000 mg of vitamin C for up to nine months; the smaller 250-gram tub will keep you covered for half that amount of time.