Celebrate An At-Home Happy Hour With This Vegan Grazing Board Guide

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen.
February 5, 2021

Some days, it feels like we might be starting to run out of ways to mix up our at-home evening routine. One of the best things we've found we can do is trying to revive our favorite pre-pandemic moments inside our homes—and happy hour is certainly one of those things. What better way to mark that special time of day than with a grazing board and a bottle of wine—which might also be the perfect thing for an at-home date night on Valentine's Day (or a Galentine's hang with roommates or friends in your bubble!).

This guide for a plant-based grazing board that's perfect for after work comes from Vegan Boards by Kate Kasbee, half of the team who runs Well Vegan: "This no-fuss board takes just minutes to assemble, so you can slip into relaxation mode and enjoy your evening," she writes. "This board offers both light bites and heartier snacks that will satiate everyone until dinner."

The board is stacked with nutrient-dense ingredients, too. Pistachios and hummus provide complete protein sources and healthy fats. While the fresh carrots and apples are constant go-to's in our healthy snacking repertoire, for their dose of vitamins and minerals. Pair the board with a favorite bottle of wine or festive nonalcoholic drink, and you've got the perfect weeknight plans—whether it's Valentine's Day or just another Friday night.

Happy Hour Board

Serves 4 | Fills a 16x24-inch board

Ingredients

  • 1 cup roasted pistachios
  • 1 6.5-ounce semi-firm vegan cheese wheel (such as Miyoko's Creamery)
  • 1 10-ounce container hummus
  • 1 10-ounce jar Halkidiki olives, drained
  • 1 3.5-ounce box Italian breadsticks
  • 1 3.4-ounce box rice crackers
  • 8 ounces petite carrots, sliced in half lengthwise
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • 1 apple
  • 8 ounces green grapes
  • 1 750-ml bottle of wine

Method

  1. Pour the pistachios into a small bowl and set it on the board.
  2. Unwrap the vegan cheese wheel and set it on the board with a small cheese knife
  3. Scoop the hummus and olives into small bowls and set them on the board
  4. Plat the Italian breadsticks directly on the board.
  5. Arrange half of the rice crackers near the hummus. Set the remaining crackers at the top of the board.
  6. Pour the lemon juice into a small bowl. Core and slice the apple and toss with the lemon juice immediately to prevent browning. Fan the apple slices on the board.
  7. Snip the grapes into small clusters for easy grabbing. Fill in any caps on the board with the grapes.
  8. Serve with your favorite bottle of wine.

