These Vegan Flourless Pancakes Are Bursting With Antioxidants

Maybe you've tossed some berries into your go-to batter, but have you ever made truly superfood-infused pancakes? These açaí pancakes are vegan, flourless, and full of the antioxidants that make their namesake açaí a nutrition superstar. And they're actually really simple to whip up!

"These pancakes are fuss-free, are super easy to make, and stay with you all morning," writes professional plant-based chef Bailey Ruskus in Cook. Heal. Go Vegan! "Oats and bananas are filled with fiber and are the main ingredients in this recipe, which will keep you satisfied and full for hours. The added açaí is a superfood boost to these already nutritious pancakes."

The list of ingredients almost feels more like a list that would be at home in our favorite smoothies, and the similarities don't stop there: this batter comes together in the blender, which makes it that much easier to make. Ruskus even recommends prepping the batter in advance, for anytime pancakes without any stress.

"Make the batter ahead of time over the weekend and store it in a blender bottle for easy pouring when you are in a hurry during the week," she explains. "Just heat the pan, shake up the batter, pour it out and—voilà!—you've got fluffy pancakes on Monday morning."