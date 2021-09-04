These Vegan Flourless Pancakes Are Bursting With Antioxidants

These Vegan Flourless Açaí Pancakes Are Filled With Antioxidants
Maybe you've tossed some berries into your go-to batter, but have you ever made truly superfood-infused pancakes? These açaí pancakes are vegan, flourless, and full of the antioxidants that make their namesake açaí a nutrition superstar. And they're actually really simple to whip up!
"These pancakes are fuss-free, are super easy to make, and stay with you all morning," writes professional plant-based chef Bailey Ruskus in Cook. Heal. Go Vegan! "Oats and bananas are filled with fiber and are the main ingredients in this recipe, which will keep you satisfied and full for hours. The added açaí is a superfood boost to these already nutritious pancakes."
The list of ingredients almost feels more like a list that would be at home in our favorite smoothies, and the similarities don't stop there: this batter comes together in the blender, which makes it that much easier to make. Ruskus even recommends prepping the batter in advance, for anytime pancakes without any stress.
"Make the batter ahead of time over the weekend and store it in a blender bottle for easy pouring when you are in a hurry during the week," she explains. "Just heat the pan, shake up the batter, pour it out and—voilà!—you've got fluffy pancakes on Monday morning."
Fluffy Flourless Açaí Pancakes
Makes 6 to 7 pancakes
Ingredients
For the pancakes:
- 2 medium ripe bananas, peeled
- 2 cups rolled oats
- ½ cup plant milk of choice
- 1 tbsp. baking powder
- 1½ tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- ¾ cup açaí concentrate (see Bai's Tip below)
- 3 tbsp. pure maple syrup
- 1 tbsp. melted coconut oil
Optional toppings:
- Vegan butter
- Pure maple syrup
- Berries
- Vegan whipped cream
Method
- In a high-powered blender or food processor, combine the bananas, oats, milk, baking powder, vinegar, açaí concentrate, and maple syrup. Blend the ingredients until they are smooth. The batter will be a thick mixture, so be patient. Use your blender's accelerator stick or use a spatula to scrape down the sides of the food processor's bowl.
- In a large skillet, heat the oil over low heat. Once the oil and pan are hot, add ¼ cup of the batter to the skillet and spread the batter around to make a pancake. Repeat this process until you have a few pancakes in the skillet with enough room to easily flip each one. Cook the pancakes for about 1 minute on each side—you'll know the first side is done when the pancake starts to bubble on the top and easily comes away from the skillet. Flip the pancakes with a spatula. Repeat this process until you use up all the pancake batter.
- Serve a few pancakes on each individual plate, or make a huge stack to share with a friend! Top the pancakes with any or all of the optional toppings: butter, maple syrup, berries, and whipped cream. Serve the pancakes immediately.
BAI'S TIP: You can find frozen açaí packets in the freezer section by the frozen fruit! If you can't find açaí or want to try something else, just use ¾ cup of your favorite fruit or berries or ¾ cup of melted chocolate.
Reprinted with permission from Cook. Heal. Go Vegan! by Bailey Ruskus, Page Street Publishing Co. © 2021.
