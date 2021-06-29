mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
You've Mastered Homemade Oat Milk: Here's How To DIY Coffee Creamer

You've Mastered Homemade Oat Milk: Here's How To DIY Coffee Creamer

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Make This Luscious Vegan Coffee Creamer With Just 5 Ingredients

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

June 29, 2021 — 9:08 AM

We've all got our favorite alt-milks, and for many of those faves we've found go-to recipes for making them ourselves (and saving money and packaging waste in the process). But when it comes to coffee (particularly, strong cold brew), I personally love adding a little splash of a more luscious coffee creamer, as opposed to just everyday oat milk.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

with Multiple Instructors
Functional Nutrition Coaching

And why do I stick with oat, specifically? Well, "oat milk is a great alternative for those looking to avoid or reduce dairy in their eating routine," women's health dietitian Valerie Agyeman, R.D. once told mbg. "[It] has many essential nutrients such as vitamins A, B-12, D, riboflavin, calcium, and phosphorus." Not only that, it's certainly the easiest alt-milk (or alt-creamer base!) to make at home, since the oats break down a lot easier than nuts or seeds.

For some reason, though, making my own creamer never crossed my mind—until I started coming across recipes shared on social. And this dairy-free creamer recipe, from Carleigh Bodrug (aka @plantyou on Instagram), is the sort of quick, easy, and clever recipe that makes me question: "how have I not tried this before?" Similar to our go-to oat milk recipe, this variation adds coconut oil to make it creamier, and a bit of maple syrup for a natural sweetener.

Advertisement

Vanilla Dairy-Free Coffee Creamer

Ingredients

  • ½ cup rolled oats
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tbsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil

Method

  1. Blend ingredients until smooth. Drain through a fine mesh strainer.
  2. Pour strained contents into a jar and store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Not sure oat milk (or oat milk creamer) is the best option for you? Registered dietitian and mbg Collective member Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN gave us the low-down on understanding the healthiest alternative milks—you may even discover some you've never thought to try.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions (RD Approved!)

Eliza Sullivan
Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions (RD Approved!)
Functional Food

This Food Might Help Reduce Risk Of High Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
This Food Might Help Reduce Risk Of High Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Personal Growth

Are You Good At Reading Social Cues? See If You Recognize These 17 Common Ones

Sarah Regan
Are You Good At Reading Social Cues? See If You Recognize These 17 Common Ones
Integrative Health

The Weird Reason You May Have Cold Hands & Feet + What To Do About It

Olivia Giacomo
The Weird Reason You May Have Cold Hands & Feet + What To Do About It
Nature

Unique Study Shows That Greenery Is Essential To Happiness Globally

Emma Loewe
Unique Study Shows That Greenery Is Essential To Happiness Globally
Beauty

I'm A Psychiatrist & Dermatologist, This Is How I Care For My Skin

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Psychiatrist & Dermatologist, This Is How I Care For My Skin
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Nature

How To Start A Colorful Flower Cutting Garden—With Or Without A Backyard

Emma Loewe
How To Start A Colorful Flower Cutting Garden—With Or Without A Backyard
Personal Growth

Are You A Manipulative Person? 13 Behaviors To Watch For In Yourself

Sarah Regan
Are You A Manipulative Person? 13 Behaviors To Watch For In Yourself
Beauty

Does Dermaplaning Irritate Your Skin? This Derm’s Hack May Work Better

Jamie Schneider
Does Dermaplaning Irritate Your Skin? This Derm’s Hack May Work Better
Beauty

Are Your Makeup Brushes Frayed & Spiky? This Trick Can Help Them Stay Soft

Jamie Schneider
Are Your Makeup Brushes Frayed & Spiky? This Trick Can Help Them Stay Soft
Home

5 Ways To Make Musty Closets & Drawers Smell Like A Fresh Summer Day

Sarah Regan
5 Ways To Make Musty Closets & Drawers Smell Like A Fresh Summer Day
Integrative Health

Experts Say This Is The Best Time To Take A CoQ10 Supplement

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Experts Say This Is The Best Time To Take A CoQ10 Supplement
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vegan-coffee-creamer-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!