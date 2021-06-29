Make This Luscious Vegan Coffee Creamer With Just 5 Ingredients

And why do I stick with oat, specifically? Well, "oat milk is a great alternative for those looking to avoid or reduce dairy in their eating routine," women's health dietitian Valerie Agyeman, R.D. once told mbg. "[It] has many essential nutrients such as vitamins A, B-12, D, riboflavin, calcium, and phosphorus." Not only that, it's certainly the easiest alt-milk (or alt-creamer base!) to make at home, since the oats break down a lot easier than nuts or seeds.

For some reason, though, making my own creamer never crossed my mind—until I started coming across recipes shared on social. And this dairy-free creamer recipe, from Carleigh Bodrug (aka @plantyou on Instagram), is the sort of quick, easy, and clever recipe that makes me question: "how have I not tried this before?" Similar to our go-to oat milk recipe, this variation adds coconut oil to make it creamier, and a bit of maple syrup for a natural sweetener.