Make This Luscious Vegan Coffee Creamer With Just 5 Ingredients

You've Mastered Homemade Oat Milk: Here's How To DIY Coffee Creamer
We've all got our favorite alt-milks, and for many of those faves we've found go-to recipes for making them ourselves (and saving money and packaging waste in the process). But when it comes to coffee (particularly, strong cold brew), I personally love adding a little splash of a more luscious coffee creamer, as opposed to just everyday oat milk.
And why do I stick with oat, specifically? Well, "oat milk is a great alternative for those looking to avoid or reduce dairy in their eating routine," women's health dietitian Valerie Agyeman, R.D. once told mbg. "[It] has many essential nutrients such as vitamins A, B-12, D, riboflavin, calcium, and phosphorus." Not only that, it's certainly the easiest alt-milk (or alt-creamer base!) to make at home, since the oats break down a lot easier than nuts or seeds.
For some reason, though, making my own creamer never crossed my mind—until I started coming across recipes shared on social. And this dairy-free creamer recipe, from Carleigh Bodrug (aka @plantyou on Instagram), is the sort of quick, easy, and clever recipe that makes me question: "how have I not tried this before?" Similar to our go-to oat milk recipe, this variation adds coconut oil to make it creamier, and a bit of maple syrup for a natural sweetener.
Vanilla Dairy-Free Coffee Creamer
Ingredients
- ½ cup rolled oats
- 1 cup water
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
Method
- Blend ingredients until smooth. Drain through a fine mesh strainer.
- Pour strained contents into a jar and store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Not sure oat milk (or oat milk creamer) is the best option for you? Registered dietitian and mbg Collective member Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN gave us the low-down on understanding the healthiest alternative milks—you may even discover some you've never thought to try.