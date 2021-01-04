How 2021 Will Change The World, According To Vedic Astrology
If 2020 were a board game, it would be Chutes and Ladders. Just as you get to the top of the ladder and are about to win the game, a simple roll of the dice lands you on a “chute”...and you fall back down to where you started.
What 2020 brought in the Vedic zodiac.
The game is based on its ancient counterpart from India—Snakes and Ladders—which replicates a Vedic astrological phenomenon called the “snake of time.” This occurs when all the planets are located between the north and south nodes of the Moon—Rahu and Ketu, respectively. When this happens, all bets are off. You can either go straight to the top or straight to the bottom.
Last year as the pandemic hit, all the planets in the Vedic zodiac were caught between the “head” of the serpent (Rahu) and its “tail” (Ketu). Some of us slid right down. Some of us caught a lucky break and rose up. For all of us 2020 was a sudden, unexpected surprise fraught with chaos and uncertainty.
As 2021 begins, thankfully, there’s a more predictable configuration aligning in the sky.
To determine what the year ahead could bring, we do need to turn back the clock a bit. The “purple gorilla” sitting in the 2021 living room is a great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn that hasn’t taken place since 1623 (which was, coincidentally, also when the word “insomnia” was born). Beginning on the winter solstice, December 21, 2020, these two giants came in an even closer—and rarer—proximity not seen in 800 years.
They’ll be joined by Pluto in the sign of Capricorn, another rare transit that last occurred in 1894. Traditional Vedic astrologers don’t tend to pay much attention to Pluto because its transit is the longest of all planets. It takes 248 years to circle the zodiac, so it shouldn't influence us much on the day-to-day. We’re not even sure if it’s actually a planet or not. But on the other hand, when Pluto moves astrological signs, its impact lasts for generations.
With Pluto joining Saturn and Jupiter in Capricorn (signifying the world at large), if 2021 were a board game, it would be Risk. The entire world order is being reconfigured. It’s a challenge for human rights and democracy. It’s a challenge for the global economy.
What it all means for you.
But what does it mean for you when these three planets come together in the sign of Capricorn? How will it impact the year ahead and your choices? What kind of calculated risks can you take?
In Vedic Astrology, Saturn represents dharma (purpose), Pluto is Yama (death), and Jupiter is the atman (soul). The driving force of 2021 is to discover a new life purpose that’s aligned with your higher self’s mission in the face of global death, change, and transformation.
In case you’re worried about what that might be for you, relax. You have 20 years to work on this life purpose project. But you’ll have to contend with letting go of the 20-year project begun in 2001 that you’ve just completed. And that can feel like death and its companion—grief. While grief is never fun, it’s the basis for compassion and wisdom. It’s a paradox that we have to lose everything to gain everything.
In this way, Pluto may be the most important planet in the zodiac because death is the ultimate teacher. We forget that we’re just visitors on the planet. We forget that this life is a classroom. We forget that everything that happens is service to our soul’s evolution.
So in case you find all this very heavy, lighten up! In Vedic mythology, Pluto (as the god of death) is always laughing. My teacher used to say, “It’s very curious how when we’re born everyone laughs and when we die everyone cries, yet you cry at birth and laugh at death."
We’re never happy when things end that we wish didn’t. As Charles Dickens famously began his A Tale of Two Cities, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
Same is true for 2021. A great adventure lies ahead.
