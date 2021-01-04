mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
How 2021 Will Change The World, According To Vedic Astrology

How 2021 Will Change The World, According To Vedic Astrology

Katy Jane, Ph.D.
Vedic Astrologer By Katy Jane, Ph.D.
Vedic Astrologer
Katy Jane, Ph.D. is a counseling Vedic astrologer, Sanskrit & world religions scholar, and teacher of yoga teachers.
Futuristic Woman With Arm Under Blue Water Touching Her Face

Image by Mykhailo Onyshkiv / Stocksy

January 4, 2021 — 11:04 AM

If 2020 were a board game, it would be Chutes and Ladders. Just as you get to the top of the ladder and are about to win the game, a simple roll of the dice lands you on a “chute”...and you fall back down to where you started.

What 2020 brought in the Vedic zodiac.

The game is based on its ancient counterpart from India—Snakes and Ladders—which replicates a Vedic astrological phenomenon called the “snake of time.” This occurs when all the planets are located between the north and south nodes of the Moon—Rahu and Ketu, respectively. When this happens, all bets are off. You can either go straight to the top or straight to the bottom. 

Last year as the pandemic hit, all the planets in the Vedic zodiac were caught between the “head” of the serpent (Rahu) and its “tail” (Ketu). Some of us slid right down. Some of us caught a lucky break and rose up. For all of us 2020 was a sudden, unexpected surprise fraught with chaos and uncertainty. 

Advertisement

As 2021 begins, thankfully, there’s a more predictable configuration aligning in the sky.

To determine what the year ahead could bring, we do need to turn back the clock a bit. The “purple gorilla” sitting in the 2021 living room is a great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn that hasn’t taken place since 1623 (which was, coincidentally, also when the word “insomnia” was born). Beginning on the winter solstice, December 21, 2020, these two giants came in an even closer—and rarer—proximity not seen in 800 years.

FREE Relationship Revolution Webinar

Join The AstroTwins to learn The Astrology of Love in 2021

Ophira Edut of the AstroTwins speaking on astrology

They’ll be joined by Pluto in the sign of Capricorn, another rare transit that last occurred in 1894. Traditional Vedic astrologers don’t tend to pay much attention to Pluto because its transit is the longest of all planets. It takes 248 years to circle the zodiac, so it shouldn't influence us much on the day-to-day. We’re not even sure if it’s actually a planet or not. But on the other hand, when Pluto moves astrological signs, its impact lasts for generations. 

With Pluto joining Saturn and Jupiter in Capricorn (signifying the world at large), if 2021 were a board game, it would be Risk. The entire world order is being reconfigured. It’s a challenge for human rights and democracy. It’s a challenge for the global economy.

Advertisement

What it all means for you.

But what does it mean for you when these three planets come together in the sign of Capricorn? How will it impact the year ahead and your choices? What kind of calculated risks can you take? 

In Vedic Astrology, Saturn represents dharma (purpose), Pluto is Yama (death), and Jupiter is the atman (soul). The driving force of 2021 is to discover a new life purpose that’s aligned with your higher self’s mission in the face of global death, change, and transformation.

In case you’re worried about what that might be for you, relax. You have 20 years to work on this life purpose project. But you’ll have to contend with letting go of the 20-year project begun in 2001 that you’ve just completed. And that can feel like death and its companion—grief. While grief is never fun, it’s the basis for compassion and wisdom. It’s a paradox that we have to lose everything to gain everything.

In this way, Pluto may be the most important planet in the zodiac because death is the ultimate teacher. We forget that we’re just visitors on the planet. We forget that this life is a classroom. We forget that everything that happens is service to our soul’s evolution.

So in case you find all this very heavy, lighten up! In Vedic mythology, Pluto (as the god of death) is always laughing. My teacher used to say, “It’s very curious how when we’re born everyone laughs and when we die everyone cries, yet you cry at birth and laugh at death." 

We’re never happy when things end that we wish didn’t. As Charles Dickens famously began his A Tale of Two Cities, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

Same is true for 2021. A great adventure lies ahead.

Want to know what the stars have in store for your relationships in 2021? Register now to join the AstroTwins for their FREE Relationship Revolution Webinar.

Advertisement
Katy Jane, Ph.D.
Katy Jane, Ph.D. Vedic Astrologer
Katy Jane, Ph.D. is a counseling Vedic astrologer, Sanskrit & world religions scholar, and teacher of yoga teachers. Dr. Katy received a doctorate in Religious Studies from the...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Why This Day In January Is Know As The Astrological "Day Of Miracles"

The AstroTwins
Why This Day In January Is Know As The Astrological "Day Of Miracles"
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Says A Much Deserved "Global Exhale" Is Near

The AstroTwins
This Week's Horoscope Says A Much Deserved "Global Exhale" Is Near
Functional Food

Are Tannins In Tea Beneficial Or Problematic? Here's What Science Says

Lindsay Boyers
Are Tannins In Tea Beneficial Or Problematic? Here's What Science Says
Functional Food

21 Foods High In Quercetin, The Potent Antioxidant You Need In Your Diet

Lindsay Boyers
21 Foods High In Quercetin, The Potent Antioxidant You Need In Your Diet
Routines

This Quick & Foolproof Core Exercise Looks Easy But Oh How It's Not

Amanda Quadrini
This Quick & Foolproof Core Exercise Looks Easy But Oh How It's Not
Mental Health

3 Neurologist-Approved Tips To Sharpen Your Mind During Downtime

Jamie Schneider
3 Neurologist-Approved Tips To Sharpen Your Mind During Downtime
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Common Skin Care Item Is Actually Exfoliating Your Skin

Alexandra Engler
This Common Skin Care Item Is Actually Exfoliating Your Skin
Routines

Supercharge Your Core & Posture With This 8-Minute Pilates Routine

Helen Phelan
Supercharge Your Core & Posture With This 8-Minute Pilates Routine
Mental Health

Why This Psychologist Wants You To Carve Time Out Of Your Day To Play

Emma Loewe
Why This Psychologist Wants You To Carve Time Out Of Your Day To Play
Integrative Health

Pairing CBD With This Food Might Make It More Effective

Emma Loewe
Pairing CBD With This Food Might Make It More Effective
Functional Food

A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert

Sarah Regan
A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert
Beauty

I Have Sensitive Skin & This Is The Only Exfoliator I Trust

Alexandra Engler
I Have Sensitive Skin & This Is The Only Exfoliator I Trust
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vedic-astrology-yearly-forecast-for-2021

Your article and new folder have been saved!