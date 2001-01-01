Vedic Astrologer

Katy Jane, Ph.D. is a counseling Vedic astrologer, Sanskrit & world religions scholar, and teacher of yoga teachers.

Dr. Katy received a doctorate in Religious Studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2001, taught at the University of Colorado, Boulder and Naropa University, and created Sanskrit for Yogis, an innovative and traditional method for learning the sacred language of yoga. She’s published in Elephant, Yoga Fit, Tarka Journal for Embodied Philosophy, and Yoga Journal, and appears as a regular special guest on Katie Silcox’s popular podcast, The Ghee Spot, among others. She was named “One of 75 Yogis Who are Shifting the Planet” by Origin.

After 30 years of traveling and studying yoga & Sanskrit throughout India, Dr. Katy now lives at Dunagiri Retreat (in India’s northeastern Himalayan foothills) which she shares with her husband, five Tibetan mastiffs, and frequent groups of yoga retreatants and spiritual seekers.