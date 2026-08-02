The phrase "dizziness of freedom" comes from Søren Kierkegaard, one of the founders of existentialism, who wrote about the weight of having to make all your own choices about who to be and how to live. Epstein lived a version of this when he left his traditional journalism job to become an independent writer. He committed to spending every moment of his day by his own choosing, working only on what he decided. But two years later, he was struggling to decide what to work on, wasn't syncing up with people in real life, and wasn't happy.