It’s been tough because, for instance, gym time was my alone time, and I stopped going even before they shut it down. Do I miss my routine? 100%! I’m doing my part to stay inside, as that’s the only way we can slow this virus down.

At the beginning, I had this moment of ‘how am I going to do this?’ but now I’m really not trying to focus on the downsides, because if I do I know I’d spiral into the negativity. Instead I’m trying to set up my days with structure and stay in touch with friends and family. We know that social media has negative effects but right now I’ve seen a lot of the positive effects and how it helps people connect more, more than they usually would. In terms of my relationships, they haven’t changed much except that I talk to people more and have more meaningful conversations with friends now. Everyone wants to get our minds off things, and ask how we are genuinely doing. So having that deeper one-on-one connection has been really helpful. It’s been great as a reminder of how to make the time.