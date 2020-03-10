Marijuana is increasingly being used as a therapeutic drug, and it may be helpful in managing a wide variety of afflictions from insomnia to chronic pain. It has also become legalized for recreational use in some states. A progressive attitude toward medical and recreational marijuana certainly has some positive benefits (including paving the way for nonpsychoactive cannabinoids, such as hemp oil and CBD, to become more mainstream) but it should not foster complacency around the use of this controlled substance. Here are some signs that marijuana is starting to affect your health and it's time to reassess your relationship with weed: