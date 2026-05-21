New Research Says This Everyday Exposure Drives Faster Biological Aging

Improve your indoor air: Most people spend the majority of their time indoors, so this is where you have the most control. Consider a HEPA air purifier for your main living spaces, especially bedrooms. (Research suggests HEPA filters may even help lower blood pressure.) Keep windows closed on high-pollution days; you can check local air quality through apps like IQAir or AirNow. Avoid indoor pollution sources like smoking, burning candles or incense, and using gas stoves without proper ventilation.