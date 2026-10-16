Advertisement
A New Study Found Something Unexpected Happening In Ovaries After Menopause
Menopause marks a major change in the ovaries. They stop releasing eggs, and production of reproductive hormones declines. But does the tissue itself eventually stop changing, too?
Researchers are still learning how ovaries age after menopause, and a new study of postmenopausal ovarian tissue suggests there's more going on than scientists once thought.
About the study
Researchers analyzed ovarian tissue from 28 women ages 50 to 75, dividing them into three groups: 50 to 59, 60 to 69, and 70 and older.
They measured the types and amounts of proteins in each sample. These molecules help cells function and maintain healthy tissue, so changes in their levels can reveal how an organ changes with age.
A pathologist confirmed that all samples were healthy and non-cancerous.
Ovaries keep changing long after menopause
Researchers found differences in thousands of proteins across the three age groups.
The biggest overall differences appeared between women ages 50 to 59 and those 70 and older. As age increased, proteins involved in inflammation and immune responses tended to increase, while proteins that help maintain the ovary's structure became less abundant.
In simple terms, the older ovaries showed more activity linked to inflammation and fewer of some proteins that help support their tissue.
The researchers also identified 26 proteins that tracked with age, which they named the Buck Postmenopausal Ovary Molecular Signature. This group could help scientists study how ovaries change later in life, although it's not a clinical test and its implications for health remain unknown.
What this tells us about women's aging
Although the ovaries stop releasing eggs after menopause and produce fewer reproductive hormones, their tissue continues to undergo biological changes.
This suggests ovarian aging doesn't simply stop when the reproductive years end. However, these changes aren't necessarily signs of a health problem.
The researchers examined tissue samples rather than tracking women's health over time, so they couldn't determine whether the protein changes affect disease risk or overall well-being.
Some of the patterns also overlapped with those explored in ovarian cancer research.
That doesn't mean the women had cancer or that these changes predict it.
What you can do for your ovarian health
The findings don't establish a new health risk or change current screening recommendations.
There's also no evidence that these protein changes require special testing or treatment. For now, focus on what you can do with the information we already have about ovarian cancer risk.
- Know your family history: Tell your health care provider if close relatives have had ovarian or breast cancer. Depending on your history, genetic counseling may help determine whether inherited variants, such as BRCA1 or BRCA2, affect your risk.
- Discuss prevention if you're at higher risk: If you carry an inherited cancer-risk variant or are considering preventive ovary removal, talk with your provider about the benefits, risks, and timing. These decisions depend on your personal risk and medical history, not on this study.
The takeaway
Menopause changes the ovaries, but their biology keeps evolving. Researchers have identified age-related shifts in proteins linked to inflammation and tissue structure, and the next question is whether those changes matter for women's health.