The Underrated Benefit Of Using Vitamin C Serums For Aging Skin
Vitamin C serums are arguably the most sought-after for their brightening benefits. With a few weeks of consistent use, you may just see unwanted dark spots fade and be replaced with glowing, fresh skin. But is that all they’re good for?
Certainly not. According to board-certified dermatologist Anar Mikailov, M.D. on a recent episode of the Clean Beauty School podcast, the benefits go far beyond aesthetics. Here’s what you need to know.
Why vitamin C is necessary beyond dark spots
You may be used to thinking about your immune system as an isolated, internal defense team fending off colds and infections, but that network actually touches a host of organs in the body including the skin.
We all know that as we age, our overall immune system tends to weaken, making us more mindful of potential virus exposure. Interestingly, this vulnerability isn't just internal; our skin experiences a similar fall in defense mechanisms. “Its decline plays a key role in the body's inability to perform wound healing and repair," Mikailov says.
As we age, it's essential to keep our skin's immune system in top-notch condition for swift healing and repair. One way to do so is by adding vitamin C serums to your skincare routine.
Another vitamin C perk
What to look for
There’s more than one type of vitamin C used in the beauty space. Some forms of vitamin C are more potent (like l-ascorbic), but come with drawbacks like increased skin sensitivity, while others are more gentle.
To find the best product for your unique skin, you’ll want to consider your skin type, sensitivity levels, and your goals. If you’re looking for simple skin maintenance, including immune system support, you may not need the ultra-packed 20% vitamin C products.
You should also look for additional ingredients suited to your skin type and goals. Below, a quick cheat sheet. If you have…
- Dry skin: Look for hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, ceramides, shea butter, and peptides.
- Sensitive skin: Colloidal oatmeal, calendula, and allantoin.
- Acne-prone skin: Noncomedogenic formulas, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera.
- Aging skin: Peptides, squalane, and additional antioxidants.
Here, a carefully curated list of the best vitamin C serums on the market now and a deeper dive on how to choose.
The takeaway
Vitamin C serums do more than address dark spots; they help to support your skin’s immune system as you age. This intricate system slows down as the years pass, so keeping your skin prepped and ready to heal itself is just one way to encourage skin longevity. Want to learn more about the ins and outs of skin aging and how to support your complexion? Tune into the full episode on Clean Beauty School.
