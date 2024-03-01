Skip to Content
Beauty

The Underrated Benefit Of Using Vitamin C Serums For Aging Skin

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
March 01, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
How to tighten neck skin
Image by Vesnaandjic / iStock
March 01, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Vitamin C serums are arguably the most sought-after for their brightening benefits. With a few weeks of consistent use, you may just see unwanted dark spots fade and be replaced with glowing, fresh skin. But is that all they’re good for?

Certainly not. According to board-certified dermatologist Anar Mikailov, M.D. on a recent episode of the Clean Beauty School podcast, the benefits go far beyond aesthetics. Here’s what you need to know. 

Why vitamin C is necessary beyond dark spots

You may be used to thinking about your immune system as an isolated, internal defense team fending off colds and infections, but that network actually touches a host of organs in the body including the skin. 

We all know that as we age, our overall immune system tends to weaken, making us more mindful of potential virus exposure. Interestingly, this vulnerability isn't just internal; our skin experiences a similar fall in defense mechanisms. “Its decline plays a key role in the body's inability to perform wound healing and repair," Mikailov says. 

As we age, it's essential to keep our skin's immune system in top-notch condition for swift healing and repair. One way to do so is by adding vitamin C serums to your skincare routine.

Another vitamin C perk

You'll also want to know that vitamin C, when ingested, helps to support healthy collagen production (another skin function that slows with age). Hence, why this vitamin is often found in conjunction with hydrolyzed collagen powders to increase its benefits.

What to look for

There’s more than one type of vitamin C used in the beauty space. Some forms of vitamin C are more potent (like l-ascorbic), but come with drawbacks like increased skin sensitivity, while others are more gentle. 

To find the best product for your unique skin, you’ll want to consider your skin type, sensitivity levels, and your goals. If you’re looking for simple skin maintenance, including immune system support, you may not need the ultra-packed 20% vitamin C products. 

You should also look for additional ingredients suited to your skin type and goals. Below, a quick cheat sheet. If you have…

  • Dry skin: Look for hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, ceramides, shea butter, and peptides. 
  • Sensitive skin: Colloidal oatmeal, calendula, and allantoin. 
  • Acne-prone skin: Noncomedogenic formulas, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera.
  • Aging skin: Peptides, squalane, and additional antioxidants. 

Here, a carefully curated list of the best vitamin C serums on the market now and a deeper dive on how to choose.

The takeaway

Vitamin C serums do more than address dark spots; they help to support your skin’s immune system as you age. This intricate system slows down as the years pass, so keeping your skin prepped and ready to heal itself is just one way to encourage skin longevity. Want to learn more about the ins and outs of skin aging and how to support your complexion? Tune into the full episode on Clean Beauty School

