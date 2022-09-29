With so many great places to visit on the West Coast, Palm Springs can often be overlooked in favor of other popular Southern California cities like Los Angeles or San Diego. But we're here to plead the case for a Palm Springs vacation—especially for those who are craving a genuine wellness retreat.

Between all the mid-century modern architecture and stunning desert landscape are countless stylish hotels, natural hot springs, and spas that offer all kinds of alternative treatments for any type of reset you need. Want some examples? There are plenty: You can take a sound bath in a futuristic dome in the middle of the desert. You can hike through Joshua Tree National Park to take in all of the desert's natural beauty. Or can kick it old-school and sit poolside between dips in the natural hot springs.

Whatever you need to do to relax and recharge your battery, Palm Springs offers it. That we promise you.