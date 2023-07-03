The term "type A," or type A behavior pattern (TABP), refers to a personality and behavior pattern with high degrees of achievement, impatience, ambition, and competition. According to doctor of clinical psychology Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, these people tend to be go-getters with lots of goals, with a tendency to overbook and overstretch themselves.

"They have extremely high standards, [and] they can be competitive with other people and themselves," Neo says, adding that type A people tend to also be rational and organized. "And because of their incredibly high standards, nothing's ever good enough—the goal posts are always moving for type A's," she adds.

According to licensed therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST, the main thing to understand with type A people is that they have a "take charge" spirit, which lends itself to that competitiveness, strong work ethic, and yes, impatience. "They do often have a self-starter within them, where they're able to run businesses effectively—or if they work within companies, they're able to work independently and work very efficiently," she explains.