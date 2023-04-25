If type A people are competitive, impatient, and achievement-oriented, type B people are the opposite, showing high degrees of flexibility, relationship-orientation, and a generally relaxed attitude. According to doctor of clinical psychology Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, type B people are like an "energetic retreat from the world," seemingly unshakable by any outside disturbance.

And as licensed therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST tells mindbodygreen, type B people like to go-with-the-flow, take things as they come, and don't worry too much about planning things out or having a regimented structure to their lives.

Flexible and friendly, "They can be seen as pretty charismatic, and just very outgoing and energetic," Blaylock-Solar previously told mindbodygreen.

The terms "type A" (or type A behavior pattern, TABP) and "type B" were first coined in the 1950s by two cardiologists, Meyer Friedman and Ray Rosenman, who actually argued that TABP was a risk factor1 for coronary heart disease. The theory was that TABP's connection to stress could spell bad news for heart health, but since then, the connection between the two has been further studied and somewhat debunked over time.

Nevertheless, as far as personality typing goes, the differences between these two types definitely do make for very different people.