The Two of Swords tells us that there's a decision to be made, according to tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt. The suit of swords, in general, represents the element of air, as well, which has to do with our truth, clarity, communication, thoughts, intellect, and mental activity.

And when it comes to making a decision, Vanderveldt says, the Two of Swords reminds you that you already have the answers. "Not your partner, mom, or group text—you," Vanderveldt explains, adding that this card calls on you to block out the external chatter to see the truth of the situation.

"Your inner wisdom is available to you, you just need to make a little space to hear/receive it. What can you do to create a sense of peace in your mind?" she suggests asking yourself.