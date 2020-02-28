Sprint Exercises Linked To Healthy Food Choices In New Study

If you've ever struggled with making healthy food choices, first, know you're not alone. Second, researchers may have just found a way to make those choices a little easier—through a particular kind of workout.

In a new study from the University of Western Australia and James Cook University, researchers found that people who included sprints in their exercise regimen made healthier food decisions following their workout. (Sprints are defined as short bursts of full intensity exercise—often running but HIIT applies, as well.)

The team looked at 40 men and women who were not physically active, and had them do either short running sprints with low-intensity breaks in between, or distance cycling (which acted as a "moderate-intense" aerobic exercise). The workouts were adjusted to require the same amount of work despite the differences in length and intensity.

And the sprinters ended up eating less post-workout, because of the workout's effect on appetite.