That was a few weeks ago, and ever since, I've stored my Twilights near my laptop so I always remember to slide them on if I'm using my computer at night. While their effect has not been as overwhelming as that first evening, they still make me feel more tired than I usually would, and they've had a noticeable effect on my sleep quality. One unexpected benefit of these glasses is that by making screens appear red, they make the process of looking at them a bit less enjoyable. This has made it easier for me to actually log offline at a reasonable hour—a positive habit for both my sleep and mental health.