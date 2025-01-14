Skip to Content
Beauty

The True Botanicals Rescue Balm Instantly Hydrates Crepey Skin — Brooke Shields Agrees

January 14, 2025
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Brooke Shields photo
Image by Guy Aroch / mbg Creative / mbg creative
January 14, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Don't get me wrong, I love fancy packaging and intricate experiences as much as the next sensorial-obsessed Taurus, but there's something even more alluring about a no-frills look and feel.

Say, a simple tube of lip balm, a milky bar soap, or a body moisturizer housed in an unassuming, travel-friendly tin—just like this True Botanicals Everything Rescue Balm.

I'd call this balm a bit of a dark horse: The compact design can be difficult to spot among a lineup of luxurious oils and lotions. Give it a whirl, though, and I promise you'll be enamored. I sure was—and so were a few other notable beauty fans. 

True Botanicals Everything Rescue Balm

$38
True Botanicals Everyday Rescue Balm

About the formula

The workhorse here is regenerative farmed calendula oil, which contains fatty acids (namely linoleic acid) to help support skin barrier function.

"Calendula oil is an extract obtained from the marigold plant," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., once told us about the hero ingredient. "It is commonly used in skin care products for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties."

In fact, "Calendula can be used on a variety of skin types—and has been reported to help improve inflammatory skin conditions, like eczema and psoriasis1," he adds. 

It's also rich in carotenoids and flavonoids (read: very impressive antioxidants), which make calendula particularly soothing; research has even shown the oil can help wounds heal faster, plump skin through hydration and circulation, and prevent inflammation2

The balm also features helichrysum oil, which is a known skin savior. "Of all [the] essential oils for dry skin, helichrysum is my all-time favorite," Mariza Snyder, D.C., aromatherapist and functional wellness practitioner, once told mbg.

She specifically praises its ability to increase skin hydration, reduce hyperpigmentation, and even tone, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties33. Eucalyptus oil—another star player—also contains anti-inflammatory powers4 and even holds promise as a topical pain reliever5.

Finally, any barrier balm worth its salt will include a high-quality occlusive to lock in moisture. This True Botanicals hero calls upon illipe butter, a plant-based fat extracted from the shorea stenoptera tree native to Indonesia.

It has a similar structure to cocoa butter, and it helps protect the skin's surface from transepidermal water loss (aka when water literally evaporates from the skin). It's also what gives the balm its rich, luxurious feel. 

Jamie using the True Botanicals Rescue Balm
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor

Why we love it

I'd say "rescue balm" is the perfect name for this skin savior. With its compact design, it's so easy to stash into any tote and take it on the go. As a city dweller, I've often used it to soften calluses and soothe blisters on my heels, as well as on my dry elbows and knees, for an instant burst of hydration.

Even Brooke Shields agrees with me (that's an exciting sentence to write!). "This is the perfect product for anyone that's on the go! It's truly a skin-thirst-quenching game changer," she exclusively tells mindbodygreen. The 58-year-old actor reveals it has "rescued" her skin on several occasions, softening dry, fragile patches of skin in a snap. "There's no dry skin that this balm can't fix!" she adds. 

My 55-year-old mother also considers herself a stan: When she visited last week, she demanded to know what I was religiously slathering all over my skin as we galloped around the city. "A new True Botanicals hydrating balm—try it!" I offered.

She noted how soft and smooth it made her skin feel, specifically on thinner areas that appear more crepey (like the arms and chest).

From there, I was sold. If it's good enough for Mom (and Shields!), then it's good enough for me. 

True Botanicals Everything Rescue Balm

$38
True Botanicals Everyday Rescue Balm

The takeaway

Consider the True Botanicals Everything Rescue Balm your on-the-go BFF. The salve instantly relieves chapped, inflamed, sensitive skin and traps in moisture like a barrier cream, but it also feeds the skin with the nutrients it craves to become stronger over time.

I'd argue skin barrier support under $50 is a major score, and this cult-favorite is just $38.

