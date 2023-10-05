I’d say “rescue balm” is the perfect name for this skin savior. With its compact design, it’s so easy to stash into any tote and take it on the go. As a city dweller, I’ve often used it to soften calluses and soothe blisters on my heels, as well as on my dry elbows and knees for an instant burst of hydration. It’s technically now fall, but temperatures are still a bit wonky here in NYC—shorts season is hanging on by a thread, y’all, and this balm is perfect for moisturizing my flaky, rough knees while they remain on display.