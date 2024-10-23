Skip to Content
Beauty

Treating Uneven Skin Tone & Texture? Don't Skip These 3 Steps

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
October 23, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Nabi Tang / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Every beauty professional has their nonnegotiable steps. In our series, Like a Pro, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry insiders on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

For some, the battle is against uneven skin tone; for others, it's the challenge of bumpy texture. And then there are those, like myself, who grapple with both.

This double-whammy can often tempt you to reach for a pile of products, trying to concoct a cure-all potion at your vanity. 

However, as dermatologist Brendan Camp, M.D., FAAD, tells mindbodygreen, a simple route is actually your best bet. Here, the three nonnegotiables for evening out tone and texture—all of which also support skin longevity and aging: 

1.

Exfoliate with AHAs 

Uneven skin texture often stems from a buildup of dead skin cells. Whether you're contending with whiteheads, blackheads, or just an overall rough texture, chances are there's a layer of expired skin cells that need a nudge to slough off.

The solution? An AHA exfoliating serum or toner. "Chemical exfoliants, such as lactic acid and glycolic acid, work by breaking the bonds between dead skin cells," explains Camp.

While physical exfoliants can manually assist in removing dead skin cells, the chemical approach offers additional benefits. Glycolic acid, for instance, has demonstrated effectiveness in reducing acne scars, fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots and promoting collagen production. Pretty impressive, right?

RELATED: Glycolic Acid: Benefits, How To Use It Correctly & Best Products

For those with sensitive skin, opting for a gentler option like mandelic acid may be more tolerable, as glycolic and lactic acid can be slightly more irritating.

Cadence

Some people can tolerate gentle daily exfoliation, others only once or twice a week. If you're just starting out, use your chemical exfoliant once a week and work your way up. If your skin starts to feel itchy, sensitized, or super dry, dial back the use. 
2.

Wear SPF every.single.day

Wearing SPF daily should be nonnegotiable, no matter your skin concerns. But if texture and tone are top priorities on your skin care checklist, this step becomes even more crucial.

If you skimp on sun protection, you run the risk of drying out your skin and accentuating any dark spots, in addition to creating new ones. 

Consider this another must-have for skin longevity as well, not just tone and texture. "Sunscreen protects skin from blemishes like sun spots and can mitigate the impact of UV rays on premature aging," Camp explains.

Daily sunscreen is even more imperative for those exfoliating or using retinol, both of which can make your skin more sensitive to the sunlight, raising your chances of burning. 

By staying committed to SPF and diligently reapplying—even when you'd rather not—you're paving the way for smoother, more even skin. As many dermatologists attest, it's often simpler to prevent a skin woe than to treat it, and that's especially true for sun damage.

Cadence

Wear sunscreen every day, applying it in the morning. If you're spending time in the sun during the day (going on walks, sitting outside, etc.), reapply your sunscreen every two hours. Remember: Your skin is more than just your face, so keep body SPF close by too.
3.

Use retinol, but start slow

Now that you've got your chemical exfoliant and SPF sorted, it's time to introduce a retinol serum or cream to your routine.

"Retinols are effective treatments for fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and uneven texture," Camp explains. 

They work by ramping up the rate of cell turnover in your skin. Pairing them with chemical exfoliants—just not on the same night—creates a dynamic duo: retinol boosts cell turnover, while exfoliants sweep away those dead skin cells. It's a true teamwork dynamic.

While retinol is often used as a blanket term, there's a plethora of options available. For instance, there's an over-the-counter retinoid product called adapalene, which is much gentler but still comparably effective to something like prescription-grade tretinoin.

If your skin is hypersensitive and can't tolerate retinol, consider alternative products rich in vitamin A, such as rosehip or bakuchiol.

Cadence

But remember, "Start slowly when first using a retinol, as they can be associated with redness, flaking, and irritation," Camp advises. Begin by applying once a week, and gradually increase to twice or maybe three times a week if your skin can handle it.

Related read: Still confused about the cadence of exfoliants, retinol, and when to try something else? Consider reading up on skin cycling—a skin care schedule that makes rotating actives easy as can be. 

The takeaway

Trying to tackle uneven skin tone and texture can seem intimidating, but Camp suggests keeping your product lineup simple yet efficient.

He recommends rotating chemical exfoliants and retinol while making SPF a priority, applying at least once every morning.

Ready to shop? Here are our favorite mineral sunscreens, retinol serums, and smoothing exfoliants

