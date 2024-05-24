Advertisement
Treating Uneven Skin Tone & Texture? Don't Skip These 3 Steps
For some, the battle is against uneven skin tone; for others, it's the challenge of bumpy texture. And then there are those, like myself, who grapple with both.
This double-whammy can often tempt you to reach for a pile of products, trying to concoct a cure-all potion at your vanity.
However, as dermatologist Brendan Camp, M.D., FAAD tells mindbodygreen, a simple route is actually your best bet. Here, the three non-negotiables for evening out tone and texture—all of which also support skin longevity and aging.
Exfoliate with AHAs
Uneven skin texture often stems from a buildup of dead skin cells. Whether you’re contending with whiteheads, blackheads, or just an overall rough texture, chances are there's a layer of expired skin cells that need a nudge to slough off.
The solution? An AHA exfoliating serum or toner. “Chemical exfoliants, such as lactic acid and glycolic acid, work by breaking the bonds between dead skin cells,” explains Camp.
While physical exfoliants can manually assist in removing dead skin cells, the chemical approach offers additional benefits. Glycolic acid, for instance, has demonstrated effectiveness in reducing acne scars, fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots and promoting collagen production. Pretty impressive, right?
For those with sensitive skin, opting for a gentler option like mandelic acid may be more tolerable, as glycolic and lactic acid can be slightly more irritating.
Wear SPF every.single.day.
Wearing SPF daily should be non-negotiable, no matter your skin concerns. But if texture and tone are top priorities on your skincare checklist, this step becomes even more crucial.
If you skimp on sun protection, you run the risk of drying out your skin and accentuating any dark spots, in addition to creating new ones.
Consider this another must-have for skin longevity as well, not just tone and texture. “Sunscreen protects skin from blemishes like sunspots and can mitigate the impact of UV rays on premature aging,” Camp explains.
Daily sunscreen is even more imperative for those exfoliating, or using retinol, both of which can make your skin more sensitive to the sunlight, raising your chances of burn.
By staying committed to SPF and diligently reapplying—even when you'd rather not—you're paving the way for smoother, more even skin. As many dermatologists attest, it's often simpler to prevent a skin woe than to treat it, and that's especially true for sun damage.
Use retinol, but start slow
Now that you've got your chemical exfoliant and SPF sorted, it's time to introduce a retinol serum or cream into your routine.
“Retinols are effective treatments for fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and uneven texture,” Camp explains.
They work by ramping up the rate of cell turnover in your skin. Pairing them with chemical exfoliants—just not on the same night—creates a dynamic duo: retinol boosts cell turnover, while exfoliants sweep away those dead skin cells. It's a true teamwork dynamic.
While retinol is often used as a blanket term, there's a plethora of options available. For instance, there's an over-the-counter retinoid product called adapalene, which is much gentler but still comparably effective to something like prescription-grade tretinoin.
If your skin is hypersensitive and can't tolerate retinol, consider alternative products rich in vitamin A, such as rosehip or bakuchiol.
The takeaway
Trying to tackle uneven skin tone and texture can seem intimidating, but Camp suggests keeping your product lineup simple yet efficient.
He recommends rotating chemical exfoliants and retinol while making SPF a priority, applying at least once every morning.
Ready to shop? Here are our favorite mineral sunscreens, retinol serums, and smoothing exfoliants.
