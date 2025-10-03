The Sustainable Weekly Workout Plan You’ll Actually Stick To
If you’ve ever wondered what a well-rounded workout routine actually looks like in real life, fitness personality and former Division I athlete Katie Austin has built her approach around one key principle: balance.
Through her app and personal practice, she blends strength training, mobility, cardio, and recovery in a way that keeps her energized, consistent, and motivated.
Here’s how Austin structures her ideal workout week, and how you can use her approach to inspire your own fitness routine.
Why mobility comes first
As a college athlete, Austin admits she overlooked mobility work. “I could sprint and max out in the weight room, but I couldn’t touch my toes,” she recalls. Now, mobility is nonnegotiable.
Her go-to moves:
- Pigeon pose to open tight hips, which she says carry both physical tension and hidden emotion.
- Thread the needle chest opener to improve posture while releasing the shoulders.
She recommends dedicating at least one 20–30 minute session each week entirely to mobility and weaving in shorter stretches daily, especially after sitting or traveling.
“It took me years to unlearn the idea that a workout only counts if you’re dripping sweat,” she says. “Mobility comes hand in hand with strength training. It’s what keeps your body strong and injury-free.”
Strength training for longevity
Austin gravitates toward full-body strength sessions at least twice a week, which allow her to work every major muscle group in a single workout. This style of training builds not only strength but also functional movement patterns that translate into everyday life—things like lifting groceries, climbing stairs, or carrying kids.
She emphasizes that consistency matters more than complexity. Full-body workouts can be efficient, effective, and easier to fit into a busy schedule. Above all, she loves designing strength routines that help women feel empowered, stay consistent, and build the kind of strength that supports them for the long run.
The role of rest & recovery
Austin reserves Sundays as a “reset day.” On her app, that often looks like a 35-minute walk paired with gentle stretching. “Rest doesn’t always mean doing nothing,” she explains. “Light movement helps you recover while still keeping your body active.”
She also encourages paying attention to energy levels. “There’s always a balance between pushing yourself and listening to your body,” she says. “If I only worked out when I felt motivated, I’d probably train three days a month. But if I push through when I can, I never regret it.”
For those navigating fatigue, soreness, or hormonal shifts, Austin recommends adjusting intensity rather than scrapping movement altogether. Even a walk or quick mobility session counts.
Keeping it fresh
While Austin thrives on consistency (she loves knowing Mondays are for strength, Wednesdays for cardio, etc.), she stresses the importance of variety to avoid burnout. “At least once a week, switch things up,” she says. That might mean trying a new class, playing a sport, or experimenting with a different style of workout.
This balance between routine and novelty keeps her—and her community—coming back. “Workouts don’t have to be intimidating,” she says. “They can be fun, energizing, and something you actually look forward to.”
Her ideal weekly workout schedule
Here’s how Austin structures her week, with room for flexibility and personalization:
- Monday: Full-body strength Compound moves like squats, presses, and rows to hit all major muscle groups.
- Tuesday: Core & mobility Pilates-inspired movements paired with hip openers and shoulder stretches.
- Wednesday: Cardio day A walk, dance cardio, or an interval session to get the heart rate up.
- Thursday: Full-body strength A second strength session with a mix of bodyweight and resistance training.
- Friday: Mobility & flexibility Short mobility flow or yoga to recharge after a busy week.
- Saturday: Fun cardio or sport Tennis with her husband, a new class, or a longer walk to keep things fresh.
- Sunday: Active recovery/reset day A 30–35 minute walk and gentle stretching to prep for the week ahead.
Ready to get started? Check out this 35 Minute Full-body Strength Workout led by Austin.
The takeaway
Austin’s ideal workout week is less about rigid rules and more about creating a sustainable rhythm.
The result? A balanced, energizing plan that builds strength, supports longevity, and leaves room for joy.
As Austin puts it: “Movement is medicine, but it should also make you feel alive. The best workout is the one you love enough to keep coming back to.”