5 Celebrity Trainer-Approved Tips For Getting In Shape Outside The Gym
We all have our preferred methods of working out. Some may enjoy a fitness class, while others like to hit the gym equipment solo. And then, there are those who don't particularly jive with the gym.
Maybe it's all the equipment touched by numerous sweat bodies, or maybe you prefer to be in your own zone while exercising. So, for some tips, we consulted celebrity trainer Jill Payne. And from big and small changes we can make, to her personal favorite workouts, you may never need a gym membership again.
Hit the track.
For a workout that not only gets you out of the gym and into fresh air, she loves the track. "I feel one of the best workouts to get the biggest bang for your buck are track workouts," she says.
It's quick, an effective workout, and a fun way to get friends together. "Find a field, find a track and do some sprinting and 400m repeats. I get a group of friends and all their kids play at the nearby park, and we get it done!"
Take a hike.
And to get an added boost of nature time, Payne recommends hiking. "Find a nice path, a hill with a good grade, and walk up that baby swinging your arms! Your heart rate will increase, and the whole time you're out in the fresh air, taking in the sights."
It's one of her favorite "non" workouts, having just moved to the beautiful Victoria, British Columbia. "It's a much more fun way to catch up with friends, rather than sitting at brunch," she adds.
Make the most of your commute.
We've all got busy schedules, but Payne stresses the importance of finding movement throughout your day, and one way to do that is to use your commute as a chance to get moving.
"Leave the car behind and skip transit and decide to walk wherever you are going," she says. "Turn on some fun music or a podcast and walk it out. At the very least get off the subway a few stops away from where you are going."
Become a movement opportunist.
Ultimately, prioritizing movement all throughout the day will help keep you active and on your feet, so finding those opportunities is crucial. "Promise yourself you will always take the stairs instead of the elevator," Payne suggests. "Lunch breaks are made for walking—take a colleague out for a stroll and eat at your desk later! Its worth it."
For a little extra inspiration, check out 16 more ways to get moving during the day.
Jill's personal favorites.
And for good measure, we had to ask Payne about her favorite workouts that can be done outside the gym. She goes for "gymnastics body workouts, kinstretch, and animal movement workouts." Really anything that "gets the joints to move in all directions and be more functional."
Lastly, Payne advises thinking about what a fun workout looks like for you. "Those will give you more energy, and energy will determine your mood and mental state. If you don't like the gym, that doesn't mean you don't exercise— it means you find another activity!"
So ditch the excuses, grab a friend, and take a hike (literally). Gym's are a great resource if they work for you, but if they don't, you've got plenty of options.
