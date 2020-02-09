We all have our preferred methods of working out. Some may enjoy a fitness class, while others like to hit the gym equipment solo. And then, there are those who don't particularly jive with the gym.

Maybe it's all the equipment touched by numerous sweat bodies, or maybe you prefer to be in your own zone while exercising. So, for some tips, we consulted celebrity trainer Jill Payne. And from big and small changes we can make, to her personal favorite workouts, you may never need a gym membership again.