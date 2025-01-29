Skip to Content
Beauty

Topical vs. Ingestible Collagen: Which One Is Better?

Hannah Frye
January 29, 2025
woman applying face oil
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
January 29, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Collagen is definitely a buzzword in the beauty industry, and of course, we know why: Your skin is literally made up of said buzzword, and it plays a key role in keeping your complexion looking tight and healthy as the years pass.

But when you see collagen infused into creams, serums, and supplements left and right, you may start to wonder: Is it better to ingest or apply this molecule? To come, a quick explanation. 

Is topical or ingestible collagen better?

There's no doubt that topical collagen creams hydrate the skin. However, it's not scientifically possible for collagen to be absorbed or penetrate the skin from the outside. "Collagen is a huge molecule that sits on the surface of the skin and cannot be absorbed into the dermis," board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman, M.D., previously explained to mbg.

She adds, "When applied topically, it is not possible for collagen to penetrate, which is why we use other actives to stimulate collagen production." Think retinol, glycolic acid, etc.

She confirms that any product that claims this benefit is simply a marketing tactic. Board-certified dermatologist Deanne Mraz Robinson, M.D., seconds the falsehood: "Unfortunately, the hype behind topical collagen is just that: hype," she says. 

We should note that the beauty industry evolves every day with new biotechnology to help mimic standard ingredients found in nature. Recently, formulators have discovered a few biotech ingredients that can, in fact, boost your skin's natural collagen production when applied topically—and brands have started to market these as topical "vegan collagen." But not every brand uses these high-tech innovations (plus, the tech is still pretty young), so we advise you to do your research.

Still, most topical collagen serums haven't been researched enough yet to confirm major skin aging benefits. But what about ingestible forms? Luckily, there's promise in that department. Here's what we know: 

Experts agree: "It can help reduce skin wrinkling, providing the skin one of its basic ingredients to stay firm and taut," said Taz Bhatia, M.D., an integrative medicine physician and mbg Collective member.

Now, the most important part is to find a high-quality collagen supplement that's worth your money, as they can get a little pricey.

Be sure to look for hydrolyzed collagen peptides, plus any other skin-loving ingredients that level up the blend, such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, biotin, etc.

Here is a curated list of a few A+ options, all recommended by a nutrition Ph.D., to ease your search. 

The takeaway

We won't say that topical collagen won't ever work, as the beauty industry evolves every day. But for now, it's safe to say that ingestible collagen supplements have been further researched than topical collagen products, and with more promising results. If you want to dive deeper into the comparison, check out the full story here

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

