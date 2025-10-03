We should note that the beauty industry evolves every day with new biotechnology to help mimic standard ingredients found in nature. Recently, formulators have discovered a few biotech ingredients that can, in fact, boost your skin's natural collagen production when applied topically—and brands have started to market these as topical "vegan collagen." But not every brand uses these high-tech innovations (plus, the tech is still pretty young), so we advise you to do your research.