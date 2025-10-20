The Top 5 Cooking Oils To Keep In Your Pantry & How To Use Them Correctly
The oil you use in your kitchen could be fueling your health—or quietly working against it.
While oils like canola and soybean were once praised as heart-healthy, emerging research suggests they may not be as beneficial as we once thought. Leading the conversation on this topic is Cate Shanahan, M.D., a board-certified family physician and nutrition expert who has spent years studying the impact of dietary fats on metabolism and long-term health.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, Shanahan broke down which oils she recommends for everyday cooking and which ones may be worth avoiding. Here’s what you need to know to make smarter choices in your kitchen.
The best oils to use
Not all fats are created equal, and when it comes to choosing the right oil, stability and nutrient content matter. Shanahan’s top five cooking oils are:
- Butter
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Coconut oil
- Peanut oil
- Sesame oil
She also considers unrefined avocado oil a good choice, but warns that refined versions lose many of their beneficial nutrients. Some additional good options include:
- Avocado oil (unrefined)
- Duck fat
- Ghee
- Lard
- Tallow
- Flax oil (best used cold)
- Walnut oil (best used cold)
- Almond oil
- Macadamia nut oil
These oils are favored because they are low in polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), which are more prone to oxidation when exposed to heat. Instead, they contain saturated and monounsaturated fats, which are more stable for cooking.
Why cooking oil matters
The type of oil you use doesn’t just affect flavor—it plays a role in metabolic health, inflammation1, and long-term well-being. According to Shanahan, the concern with many refined vegetable oils, also known as seed oils, is their high PUFA content and the way they are processed.
What’s wrong with refined seed oils?
- They oxidize easily. The PUFAs in these oils break down quickly under heat, light, and oxygen, forming free radicals2 that can damage cells.
- They undergo harsh processing. Industrial refining exposes these oils to high temperatures, bleaching agents, and metals, stripping them of antioxidants and creating harmful byproducts.
- They may contribute to metabolic dysfunction. Some research suggests that consuming high levels of oxidized fats may be linked to inflammation and insulin resistance.
Shanahan recommends limiting the following oils:
- Canola (rapeseed) oil
- Corn oil
- Cottonseed oil
- Soybean oil
- Sunflower oil
- Safflower oil
- Grapeseed oil
- Rice bran oil
These oils are commonly found in processed foods, salad dressings, and restaurant meals, making it important to read ingredient labels and prioritize whole, unrefined fats whenever possible.
How to choose the right cooking oil
Best for high-heat cooking
For frying, roasting, or sautéing at high temperatures, choose oils that are stable and resistant to oxidation:
- Butter
- Coconut oil
- Ghee
- Peanut oil
- Tallow or lard (if sourced from high-quality sources)
Best for low-heat cooking & dressings
For salad dressings, drizzling, or light sautéing, opt for cold-pressed, unrefined oils that retain their nutrients:
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Unrefined avocado oil
- Sesame oil
One key takeaway from Shanahan is that if an oil is refined, it loses many of its protective antioxidants. Labels that say “cold-pressed” and “unrefined” indicate a higher-quality product.
The takeaway
While Shanahan strongly advises against regularly consuming industrial seed oils, the reality is that even the most health-conscious people will consume them from time to time. The goal isn’t to completely eliminate seed oils or avoid your favorite foods—it’s about awareness and balance.
If you’re dining out or eating processed foods occasionally, don’t stress. Instead, focus on making better choices where you can—like using stable, nutrient-rich oils in your home cooking. Small shifts in your diet can have a big impact on your long-term health.