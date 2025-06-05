"This trick requires a steady hand, but it's my favorite retro hack for creating the look of wide eyes and Bambi-like lashes," notes Compton. The hack? Use liquid liner to create faux "lashes" along the bottom lash line. "I like to press the tip of the liquid liner into the base of the lash root and use a light flicking motion to create a 'lash,' she explains. Focus on the outer lash line, and stick to four to five flicks.