3 Must-Have Tips To Prevent Seasonal Affective Disorder, From A Psychiatrist
Winter is coming. For some that sentence brings a smile to their face as they think of snowfall, holidays, and cozy nights by the fireplace. Others dread the slushy roads, darkness, and frigid temperatures. And for a significant portion of the population, those winter blues get in the way of their everyday functioning, a condition known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).
"Five percent of the U.S. adult population suffers from full-blown SAD," psychiatrist Norman Rosenthal, M.D., shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.
Rosenthal was actually the first scientist to describe seasonal affective disorder (and develop light therapy as an effective treatment). He declares the key to combating the winter blues is to prepare during autumn—aka, right about now.
Below, find some of his top tips to prevent seasonal depression and proactively care for your mental health, no matter the time of year:
Prioritize light
Prepare now for the impending darkness, says Rosenthal. "We don't realize the extent to which our houses have become dark by winter," he explains. "The hedges have overgrown the windows and need to be trimmed back, the windows have developed a layer of grime from the summer, which needs to be cleaned off…" Try to introduce more light to your space however you can early on.
Better yet, "Have at least one room that's your 'bright room,'" he shares. Perhaps it has a bunch of windows, and maybe you adorn the walls with a light coat of paint. Rosenthal also recommends investing in extra light fixtures for that room if you don't have them already. Make designing this room a fun activity you look forward to!
"Prepare for winter when you don't need to," he shares. That's what it means to prepare, anyway. By making your space ready for the upcoming darkness, it might not feel so bad once it gets there.
Of course, you can also invest in a sun lamp to help get your natural light fix—browse our favorite options here.
Stack your social calendar
According to Rosenthal, it's super common to consolidate your social links during winter. After all, it's cold, wet, and dark—not the best atmosphere to venture out for social plans.
But social connections are crucial to well-being! That's why he encourages you to make proactive social plans before winter to take you through the season. "Get your social calendar up and running," he says. "Say, 'Listen, I have trouble [making plans] in the winter. If I don't call you in a week or two, would you just give me a buzz? Or can we have a regular lunch date.'"
If you're able to take a trip, he also suggests planning ahead for your winter vacations. "Book early when the flights are cheaper and get yourself settled and sorted," he notes. "Prepare when you're feeling good."
Try to exercise
We likely don't need to remind you that physical activity is fantastic for mental health. But in case you need a refresher: Exercise increases your heart rate, which helps your body pump more oxygen to your brain—and multiple studies1 have found that a well-oxygenated brain can better manage anxiety and depression2.
A study even found that running therapy and antidepressants had similar effects on mental health3. (Read the full research breakdown here.)
However, according to Rosenthal, "It's not just the aerobic activity but also the resistance training" that's A+ for mental health. Take this meta-analysis4, for example, which studied 33 randomized clinical trials involving 1,877 participants and found that resistance training was associated with a significant reduction in depressive symptoms.
That said, try to move in any way you can. You don't have to go for a run in the freezing cold to reap the benefits of exercise—in fact, some strength training moves in the comfort of your own home can enhance your mental health.
The takeaway
While not everyone suffers from full-blown SAD, it's super common to experience winter blues as the days get shorter and temperatures drop. The good news is that anyone can benefit from Rosenthal's tips; natural light, social connection, and exercise are all stellar for your overall mental health.
