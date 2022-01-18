A Self-Made Millionaire Shares Her Financial Wellness Tips, If You're Curious

Most of us have daydreamed about becoming a millionaire. In fact for me, it started as a kid. I remember fantasizing about having a lot of money so I could buy chicken nuggets whenever I wanted. It's clear I hadn't quite grasped the value exchange of those dollars and that life was a bit simpler in my 8-year-old brain. But those visions never went away as I got older; they simply shifted to more practical things, like helping my family and wanting to spend without worry.

Having the desire to be a millionaire can feel like a pipe dream. If you've never had that amount of money in your current reality, it's hard to even believe it is a possibility. Many individuals just can't fathom the steps to get there or assume it is meant for everyone but them. I would put myself in that camp until I started my business four years ago. It was then, as an entrepreneur, that I began seeing individuals around me hit that seven-figure mark despite all the odds against them. That gave me hope and still does.

It's true, money can't buy you happiness, but it can absolutely make your life easier, less stressful, and even joyful. It's OK to desire more money and dream of becoming a millionaire. In this series, I'm asking five self-made entrepreneurs the money, time, and energy lessons they learned on their journey to becoming millionaires. Regardless of where you are on your money journey, I hope their stories inspire you to keep going.

Rachel Rodgers is the author of We Should All Be Millionaires and founder of Hello Seven, a women-run company specializing in business, marketing, financial, and legal training. She went from living on government assistance and drowning in six figures of debt to building an eight-figure business, clearing all her debt, and becoming a millionaire.

Here, a Q&A I had with Rodgers: