“My mantra has always been ‘the thinner the layer, the longer the wear’ and that’s doubly true when it comes to applying makeup in hot weather,” Patinkin says. This doesn’t mean you have to use a super light-coverage product; rather, the amount of product you’re using should be minimal.

Patinkin suggests prioritizing the center of the face and any areas you need extra coverage. The key here is to find a base product that truly matches your skin and undertones to avoid uneven patches where you have more or less product. If you’re in the market for a new base product, check out this list of clean and natural foundations we love.

To remove any excess product after application, Patinkin suggests taking a damp beauty blender to the skin and dabbing gently. This will ensure you’re using as little product as possible and help the makeup blend seamlessly.