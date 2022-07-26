 Skip to content

Makeup That Survives The Heat: How To Make Your Look Last, From A Pro MUA

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
July 26, 2022 — 12:27 PM
What are your nonnegotiable beauty tips? In our series, Essential Beautywe tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry professionals on the fail-safe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

If you find yourself redoing your makeup halfway through these hot and sticky summer days, you’re not alone. Melting makeup happens to the best of us, but have you ever wondered how professional makeup artists make full-face glam stick like glue, even on sweltering days?

We were curious, too, so we asked celebrity makeup artist Jenny Patinkin for her top tips to help makeup last, even on the hottest of summer days. Here, her go-to strategies. 

1. Remember: Less is more. 

“My mantra has always been ‘the thinner the layer, the longer the wear’ and that’s doubly true when it comes to applying makeup in hot weather,” Patinkin says. This doesn’t mean you have to use a super light-coverage product; rather, the amount of product you’re using should be minimal. 

Patinkin suggests prioritizing the center of the face and any areas you need extra coverage. The key here is to find a base product that truly matches your skin and undertones to avoid uneven patches where you have more or less product. If you’re in the market for a new base product, check out this list of clean and natural foundations we love

To remove any excess product after application, Patinkin suggests taking a damp beauty blender to the skin and dabbing gently. This will ensure you’re using as little product as possible and help the makeup blend seamlessly. 

2. Layer your setting spray. 

Even if your day-to-day summer makeup is minimal, the occasional full glam opportunities don’t stop just because the temperature heats up. “If you need a full face of makeup, using setting spray in layers can really help to preserve your look,” Patinkin says. 

She suggests using a light spritz in between each step. After you apply your foundation, give your face a spray. Then, after you put on bronzer, blush, and highlighter, spray again. After your eyes and lips are done, Patinkin says a small final spray will help it all stick. 

If you don't love this method (it does deliver a dewier finish), you can spritz setting spray onto your beauty sponge and pat it on the skin between products instead. And if you’re in the market for a trusty beauty blender to help you perfect these summertime makeup looks, look no further than these antibacterial, eco-friendly sponges from Patinkin’s very own line. 

3. Opt for powder over gel for the eyes.

There’s nothing worse than crafting a perfect eyeliner look just to have it drip off and smear midday. “The best way to avoid melty, smudgy eyeliner in hot weather is to layer pencils and powder,” Patinkin says. 

She explains that these products will stick to the skin better than a gel or liquid formula, especially when the skin heats up. You can start with a pencil liner to create a sharp, clean look and press a matching eyeshadow into it using an angled eyeliner brush. If you find your liner fading throughout the day, go in again with the angled brush and shadow to lock it in place and prevent further fading. 

The takeaway. 

Take it from a professional MUA herself: Making makeup last in the summer takes strategic, intentional steps. Now you know three ways to ensure your glam will last you from morning until evening and beyond, even on those hot summer days. And while you’re adapting your makeup collection for summer, consider double-checking your skin care routine, as that should shift with the warmer weather as well. 

