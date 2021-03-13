Lipstick can be a touchy subject of late. Just last week I was sitting in my hair stylist's chair (after a good 10 months without a trim), and in the midst of our catch-up we both complained at length about how much we miss lipstick. As someone who actually isn’t super into makeup—not that I don’t love it! I just happen to love other beauty categories more—it felt odd to be longing for this particular product. But as the cliche goes: Absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Since masks have dominated our lives over the past year, other makeup products have soared. (Notably, eye products and blush.) Of course, this is understandable—and have given many of us a newfound appreciation for a lush swipe of mascara or a dewy dab of cream blush. But there are still many, many beauty fans who cling to the idea of reviving a bold lip.

And for those individuals? Well, fear not. There are surprising ways to keep your lip in place and smudge-free no matter if your concerns are fine line related or due to masks.