How To Keep Lipstick In Place All Day: 3 Tips From An Expert
Lipstick can be a touchy subject of late. Just last week I was sitting in my hair stylist's chair (after a good 10 months without a trim), and in the midst of our catch-up we both complained at length about how much we miss lipstick. As someone who actually isn’t super into makeup—not that I don’t love it! I just happen to love other beauty categories more—it felt odd to be longing for this particular product. But as the cliche goes: Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
Since masks have dominated our lives over the past year, other makeup products have soared. (Notably, eye products and blush.) Of course, this is understandable—and have given many of us a newfound appreciation for a lush swipe of mascara or a dewy dab of cream blush. But there are still many, many beauty fans who cling to the idea of reviving a bold lip.
And for those individuals? Well, fear not. There are surprising ways to keep your lip in place and smudge-free no matter if your concerns are fine line related or due to masks.
1. Prep with primer.
As for keeping the lipstick from bleeding into the fine lines around the mouth (it happens to the best of us), use your primer and concealer wisely. “Apply primer—it can be the same primer that you use for your face—around the lip area then blot the area with translucent powder before lipstick application,” says Nechelle Turner, global makeup artist for jane iredale – The Skincare Makeup.
2. Layer your lip products strategically.
The key to keeping your lipstick in place is, first and foremost, understanding that this is not a one swipe and we’re done scenario. Instead, it requires thoughtful application of multiple products—and then reapplication.
“You’ll want to begin with a clean dry lip,” says Turner. “Then, fill in the entire lip with a lip liner that is the same shade as the lipstick. Next, apply lipstick, blot with a tissue, and reapply lipstick.” The trick here is that the lip liner’s waxy formula provides a thick grip for the product to rest and stick onto—and then the bloating of the first layer really presses the formula into the liner so it stays put. Then your last layer is for the lush finish.
To top it off? “I usually save the concealer for sharpening the lip line,” says Turner. The concealer can help fill in the lines so the lipstick doesn’t have anywhere to bleed into.
3. Stick to matte for now.
Not only can the application technique keep your lipstick in place, but you want to be careful about your choice of lipstick itself. Gloss and shiny formulas are sticky—steer clear.
“It is best to use a matte lipstick underneath your mask,” she says. “Find one that’s a highly pigmented liquid lipstick that dries down to a lightweight transfer-resistant matte finish. But it’s important to find an option that never feels dry on the lips. This matte lip stain contains plant based oils that condition and protect.”
