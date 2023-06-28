The New Thrive Causemetics Volumizing Mascara Is A Game-Changer
Not many clean mascaras have earned true cult-favorite status. These formulas tend to skip plasticizers, mineral oils, and PFAS—which is a very good thing, I should emphasize! But these iffy ingredients are also what give traditional mascaras their smooth, smudge-proof, dramatic results, so it takes a bit more detective work to find a clean formula that rivals the impact. (Although, we did the legwork for you over here.)
Thrive Causemetics’ Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara, however, has been beloved for years; I have yet to meet a beauty editor or expert (even those who wouldn’t consider themselves a “clean” beauty enthusiast) who has anything less than praise for the award-winning tubing formula.
But recently, the famous formula gained a sister: Thrive's Liquid Lash Volumizer Mascara. Is it just as good as its popular counterpart? Here are my honest thoughts.
What makes Liquid Lash Volumizer different?
Liquid Lash Extension devotees, I can understand your hesitation to make the swap. But trust, this tube has just as many lash-enhancing benefits. With peptides, hyaluronic acid, castor seed oil, panthenol, and organic pea sprout extract, it conditions and nurtures the lashes while delivering va va voom volume.
The biggest difference you’ll see is the wand. While Liquid Lash Extensions has a cone-shaped wand for more precision and separation, Liquid Lash Volumizer has a fluffy, dual-bristle brush to evenly fan out the hairs and fill in sparse gaps. This mascara also has a more traditional mousse-like texture, while Thrive’s tubing mascara features a liquid formula.
It's what makes the o.g. formula so easy to remove with warm water. Still I found the Volumizer just as easy to remove at the end of the day. You’ll need a proper eye makeup remover or cleanser, but you won’t have to tug or scrub at the lashes to remove the pigment.
Ultimately, the one you choose will depend on your specific lash goals. Are you looking for length, curl, and separation? Or are you hoping to dial up the density and fullness of those flutters?
Karissa Bodnar, CEO of the brand, once compared Liquid Lash Extensions to a lash lift and Liquid Lash Volumizer to falsies, and I totally second that statement. Volumizer isn’t meant to replace Extensions, or vice versa—but you may want to reach for one or the other depending on how your lashes appear on a given day.
My results
I’ll be honest: I’m usually not a fan of volumizing mascaras. The big and fluffy brush often overwhelms my naturally blonde and fine eyelashes. I typically spend double the amount of time brushing through clumps with a dry spoolie.
But I was pleasantly surprised to experience zero clumping with this wand, even as I layered on extra coats. The formula itself is rich and creamy, yet lightweight. It doesn’t feel too thick or heavy on my lashes—which I suspect helped with preventing pesky clumps from building up. I especially love the tapered tip at the end of the wand, which helps target my stubbornly straight lashes at the outer and inner corners.
Overall, I will certainly keep this volumizing mascara in my rotation! I do find it has more of a dramatic payoff, which is perfect for events or nights out with friends when I’m gunning for a bit more glam. As you can tell in the before-and-after photo below, the Volumizer has quite the impact. (For an everyday look, I’ll probably stick to Liquid Lash Extensions since it appears a tad more natural on my thin, light eyelashes, especially the brown shade)
The takeaway
While tubing mascaras can provide lots of volume, their main gig is lengthening and separation. For a dense, rich set of flutters, I’d recommend snagging Thrive Causemetics' Liquid Lash Volumizing Mascara. It features the same lash-conditioning peptides and clean, ophthalmologist-tested formula, but it delivers more of a bold, fluffy lash look. You can’t go wrong with either product, IMO—I, for one, will be using both until the very last drop.
