Liquid Lash Extension devotees, I can understand your hesitation to make the swap. But trust, this tube has just as many lash-enhancing benefits. With peptides, hyaluronic acid, castor seed oil, panthenol, and organic pea sprout extract, it conditions and nurtures the lashes while delivering va va voom volume.

The biggest difference you’ll see is the wand. While Liquid Lash Extensions has a cone-shaped wand for more precision and separation, Liquid Lash Volumizer has a fluffy, dual-bristle brush to evenly fan out the hairs and fill in sparse gaps. This mascara also has a more traditional mousse-like texture, while Thrive’s tubing mascara features a liquid formula.

It's what makes the o.g. formula so easy to remove with warm water. Still I found the Volumizer just as easy to remove at the end of the day. You’ll need a proper eye makeup remover or cleanser, but you won’t have to tug or scrub at the lashes to remove the pigment.

Ultimately, the one you choose will depend on your specific lash goals. Are you looking for length, curl, and separation? Or are you hoping to dial up the density and fullness of those flutters?

Karissa Bodnar, CEO of the brand, once compared Liquid Lash Extensions to a lash lift and Liquid Lash Volumizer to falsies, and I totally second that statement. Volumizer isn’t meant to replace Extensions, or vice versa—but you may want to reach for one or the other depending on how your lashes appear on a given day.