Beauty

This Skin-Smoothing Serum Is Always Sold Out, But It’s In Stock & On Sale For 25% Off

Carleigh Ferrante
November 06, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
three ships skin hero serum sale
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you're prioritizing skin longevity, you've likely been recommended retinol. And while we have nothing against the collagen-stimulating ingredient, some of us need something gentler. Having experienced the "retinol purge" myself, I know the struggle well.

As it turns out, there are a few stellar retinol alternatives with similar youth-enhancing perks, and this bestselling Skin Hero Serum from Three Ships Beauty features two of our favorites. The only downside? It's always sold out.

Of course, I wouldn't be writing this if there weren't a silver lining! Three Ships has fully restocked the serum—and it's included in the brand's sitewide pre-holiday sale.

Keep reading to learn why you should *absolutely* grab this serum while it's in stock (and 25% off!).

Skin Hero Bakuchiol + Calendula Bio-Retinol Serum

$28 (was $37)
three ships beauty skin hero serum

What's great about the serum

This serum gets rave reviews for its ability to smooth fine lines, improve firmness, and even out the skin tone—promoting a clear, youthful-looking complexion. Some even say they saw a difference in their skin after just two weeks, with even better long-term results. No surprise it's always selling out!

The hero ingredients that make this serum so effective? Bakuchiol, calendula, and rosehip seed oil.

Arguably the most popular retinol alternative, bakuchiol, comes from the babchi seeds of the Psoralea corylifolia plant and has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries.

Per board-certified dermatologist Geeta Yadav, M.D., bakuchiol causes "the same gene expression and offers the same improvements to sun damage, including the look of wrinkles and hyperpigmentation1, as retinoids, without irritation."

Calendula is a natural antioxidant that protects the skin, fights inflammation2, boosts hydration, and stimulates collagen production.

Rosehip seed oil rounds out the formula, the anti-inflammatory3 retinol alternative that's chock-full of vitamins A, C, and E, with powerful brightening properties.

Powerhouse ingredients aside, what makes this serum even more enticing is what's not included. The vegan formula is synthetic-free, cruelty-free, and paraben-free. Plus, it's safe for sensitive skin.

Better yet, a little bit of this lightweight serum goes a long way—but that doesn't stop devotees from buying multiples, fearful of another sellout.

The takeaway

Skin care enthusiasts stock up on this serum for a reason. The retinol-alternative formula packs a big punch, promoting younger-looking skin, less visible fine lines and wrinkles, and a remarkably clearer complexion with consistent use. Don't miss your chance to grab one while it's in stock and 25% off.

Editor's tip: The sale is also valid on my favorite neck smoothing cream and our senior beauty editor's go-to under-eye patches.

