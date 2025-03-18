Skip to Content
Beauty

This Face Cream Stopped Redness & Brightened My Skin In Just One Use (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
March 18, 2025
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
photo of woman with brown hair with eyes closed on light grey background
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I test new beauty products every month, and my sensitive skin doesn't always have the best reaction. In between experiments, I've come to lean on Three Ships' clean, gentle, fast-acting formulas for quick relief. 

More specifically, the Three Ships Restore cream is my saving grace. This barrier repair cream reduces the appearance of redness (my main concern) to reveal healthy, radiant skin. 

The lightweight treatment uses ceramides to strengthen and repair the skin barrier, with Gotu Kola to moisturize and soothe signs of irritation—and it calmed my skin in just one use.

Another perk? The Restore cream is just $37, and it's currently marked down to $29 in the brand's sitewide sale. Don't miss your chance to get 20% off your entire purchase, automatically applied at checkout.

Three Ships Restore Cream

$29 (was $37)
three ships restore cream with packaging

Not sure if your skin barrier is damaged?

A few telltale signsinflammation, increased dryness or tightness, increased oiliness and breakouts (if that's out of the norm), itchiness, and redness.

What's in the Restore cream

All Three Ships formulas are vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested, and the Restore cream is no exception. It uses science-backed ingredients to restore the natural barrier and promote healthier-looking skin.

Ceramides (natural fatty acids) help strengthen the skin barrier1 and soften the texture, while antioxidant-rich Gotu Kola targets redness, reduces inflammation, and soothes signs of irritation. 

The nourishing formula uses squalane (a super hydrator) to replenish the skin's native lipid barrier, promote collagen production2, reduce redness and swelling3, and protect against external irritants4.

What people are saying about the cream

I started testing Restore before it even launched, so there aren't a ton of reviews yet. But all existing feedback points to this being a new star in the Three Ships lineup.

Women are raving that their skin loves the lightweight cream, and it significantly reduces redness in just a few weeks. Some, like myself, say just one use.

One woman writes, "My face is so much less red and irritated than it was before, and so much more moisturized. My new go-to." Another adds, "I also used it on my body for a spot of itchy eczema that I've had for a few months. I found it to very helpful in clearing up that spot!"

If you're prone to redness or your skin is easily irritated (it's me, hi), this cream will help calm things down. I've used it for four weeks, and my skin is already feeling so much stronger and healthier—and redness is becoming a thing of a past.

The common theme among other reviewers is smoother, healthier, more hydrated skin with less redness and irritation.

"It doesn't dry out my skin at all, and it actually feels like it's working to make my skin texture and appearance better," one woman raves. "My face is smooth clear and the redness is calming down."

What's more, in a clinical study with 54 participants ages 23 to 78, not one person saw signs of irritation or sensitization. 

My results from the cream

I'm not able to say this often, but I saw results in just one use. After applying the Restore cream before bed, I woke up to a brighter complexion and practically no redness. 

Now—four weeks later—I'm beginning to see the long-term benefits. The texture of my skin is noticeably smoother, and I'm no longer experiencing those telltale signs of a damaged skin barrier (tightness, redness, dullness, and dryness).

I love that the cream is specifically formulated for sensitive skin but can be used on all skin types. 

Side note: I don't like to add products to my skin care routine if I don't need to, but my results have kept me consistent. And I love knowing that I'm supporting my skin's longevity over time.

Plus, I can tell the formula will last for a few months. A single pump is more than enough to cover my entire face and neck.

Three Ships Restore Cream

$29 (was $37)
three ships restore cream with packaging

The takeaway

I've tested a lot of anti-redness treatments, but the Three Ships Restore cream gives the most impressive (and quickest!) results. After just one use, my skin was calmer and brighter—and reviewers had the same experience. 

Whether you're also prone to redness, or you simply want to support your skin barrier, I strongly recommend giving it a try while you can save 20%.

