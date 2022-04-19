I Can Comfortably Walk 12 Miles Wearing These Recyclable Sneakers

Before moving to New York City, I considered a 3-mile walk a workout—but now that mileage looks more like a typical weekday. In fact, it’s not uncommon for me to log more than 20,000 steps in a day. Although I miss the convenience of a car, my hours spent strolling have given me a newfound appreciation for good weather and reliable public transportation. It’s also set me up with a serious problem: finding footwear that’s supportive and stylish.

The recent influx of comfy sneaker brands have made my quest less difficult, but I’ve still struggled to find my perfect fit. Most designs have exteriors that are difficult to clean, or they have a long break-in period that leaves my ankles covered in blisters for weeks. But now that I’ve finally found a style with zero break-in time and plenty of comfort, I can’t stop raving about it: the Thousand Fell Women’s Lace Up.