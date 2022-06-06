This Food Hack Is Trending On TikTok — But Will It Spike Your Blood Sugar?

If you follow wellness trends on TikTok, you’ve likely heard of the viral rice cake treat that has taken social media by storm. While rice cakes may seem like a valuable, healthy option on their own, the crunchy snack may actually cause a blood sugar spike (womp, womp). That is, unless you pair it with the right topping.

According to Jessie Inchauspé (aka Glucose Goddess on Instagram), “putting clothing on your carbs" such as rice cakes will help manage your blood sugar levels and make for a more satiating snack. Let us explain.