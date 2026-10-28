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This Surgery Was Linked To 23% Higher Diabetes Risk In 82K Women
Taking care of our health can come with a lot of decisions, and for some women that may lead to a hysterectomy, which removes the uterus, or an oophorectomy which removes the ovaries.
While these surgeries can be necessary for a woman's health, removing both ovaries also causes a sudden drop in hormones. These hormones carry many responsibilities, but for the sake of this article we're going to focus on the fact that they help regulate blood sugar.
A long-term study published in Maturitas followed more than 82,000 women to explore whether hysterectomy, ovary removal, or both were linked to a greater risk of type 2 diabetes.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 82,472 women in an ongoing study of French women.
From 1992 to 2008, they tracked participants who didn't have diabetes at the start, comparing risk among women who had their uterus removed, both ovaries removed, or both procedures.
They also accounted for other diabetes risk factors, including weight, physical activity, diet, smoking, family history, high blood pressure, and hormone therapy use.
Having both procedures was linked to higher diabetes risk
During the study, 2,318 women developed type 2 diabetes. Those who had both their uterus and ovaries removed had a 23% higher risk of developing the condition than women who had neither procedure.
Hysterectomy alone wasn't significantly associated with diabetes risk, nor was ovary removal alone, although relatively few women had the latter procedure.
Age also appeared to matter.
Women who had both procedures before age 45 had a 70% higher risk of type 2 diabetes. Those who had them before age 40 had a 54% higher risk. Researchers found no significant increase among women who had both procedures at age 45 or older.
These findings show a link, not proof that surgery causes diabetes. Still, they suggest that having both procedures, particularly at a younger age, may be relevant to long-term metabolic health.
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Why removing both ovaries may affect blood sugar
The ovaries produce hormones that help regulate blood sugar.
Estrogen influences how the body responds to insulin, which helps move glucose from the bloodstream into cells for energy. The ovaries also produce testosterone, which supports muscle health and may help the body respond to insulin.
Removing both ovaries causes hormone levels to drop abruptly, triggering surgical menopause in women who haven't already reached natural menopause.
This sudden shift may affect blood sugar regulation, although researchers haven't confirmed that hormonal changes explain the increased diabetes risk.
More research is needed to understand why the association was stronger among women who had surgery at younger ages.
How to protect your metabolic health
Whether you've already had surgery or are considering it, these steps can help you make informed decisions about your health:
- Ask about blood sugar screening: If you've had both procedures, particularly before age 45, ask your healthcare provider whether you should have your blood sugar or A1C checked regularly.
- Review your other risk factors: Share your family history of diabetes and discuss factors such as high blood pressure and body weight that may affect your personal risk.
- Discuss your options before surgery: If medically appropriate, ask about the benefits and risks of removing both ovaries versus preserving them. Your age, medical history, and reason for surgery all matter.
- Plan your follow-up care: Ask whether hormone therapy is appropriate for you and how your metabolic health should be monitored after surgery.
This study doesn't mean you should avoid medically necessary surgery. Instead, it gives you another reason to discuss long-term health and follow-up care with your doctor.
The takeaway
Removing the uterus and both ovaries was linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, particularly when surgery happened before age 45. If you've had or are considering these procedures, make blood sugar health part of the conversation with your healthcare provider.