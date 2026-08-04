This Spice Extract Improved Two Key Measures Of Brain Function, Study Finds
Turmeric has been studied for decades, mostly through the lens of curcumin. But curcumin isn't the only beneficial compound or antioxidant found in turmeric. A new trial1 tested a different extract entirely. This extract does not include curcumin and focuses on two other compounds in the plant, turmeronols and bisacurone, which have shown anti-inflammatory effects in brain cells.
Over 24 weeks, researchers tracked cognitive function in healthy middle-aged adults and found two scores improved, but the caveats matter as much as the results.
About the study
Researchers tested whether a specific turmeric extract called CLE (that includes turmeronols and bisacurone) could support brain function in healthy middle-aged and older adults. Unlike curcumin, CLE contains turmeronols A and B and bisacurone.
The trial included 40 healthy adults ages 40 to 69 with subtle cognitive changes that were still considered within the normal range. Participants took either two CLE capsules daily or a placebo for 24 weeks, with cognitive tests conducted at the start, 12 weeks, and 24 weeks.
Two cognitive scores improved after six months
Researchers tested 35 different measures of cognitive function, and two showed significant improvements after 24 weeks.
Compared with the placebo group, the CLE group scored higher on orientation, which measures awareness of time, place, and surroundings.
This improvement was seen using both an eye-tracking cognitive test and the MoCA-J, a standard screening tool for mild cognitive impairment. The CLE group also showed better attention, or the ability to focus and ignore distractions, based on the eye-tracking assessment.
Both orientation and attention are cognitive skills that can decline early in the aging process, making them important markers of brain health.
Why these two functions matter
Low-level, long-term inflammation in the brain has been linked to faster cognitive decline.
Some research suggests that people with acute or chronic inflammation may experience cognitive decline at a higher rate than those without inflammation, which is why scientists are exploring whether anti-inflammatory compounds could help protect brain health earlier in life.
CLE's active compounds may support this by targeting inflammation in different ways: turmeronols appear to calm inflammatory activity in brain immune cells, while bisacurone may reduce inflammatory signals in blood vessel cells.
However, this study did not prove that these effects directly caused the cognitive improvements, so the connection remains a possibility rather than a confirmed mechanism.
What to keep in mind if you're curious about CLE
A few things worth knowing before this becomes your next supplement order:
- CLE is not the same as standard turmeric or curcumin: The extract tested in this study is a specific hot water and supercritical CO2 extract standardized for turmeronols and bisacurone. Most turmeric supplements contain curcumin instead, so they may not have the same effects.
- The study's main outcome was not significant: The trial's primary measure, a combined memory score, did not show a significant difference between the CLE and placebo groups. The improvements in orientation and attention were secondary findings, meaning they need further research to confirm.
- The trial was small and funded by the company that makes CLE: With only 20 people per group and funding from a manufacturer of CLE, the results are promising but preliminary.
The takeaway
Orientation and attention, two functions that tend to slip quietly with age, both improved in adults who took CLE for six months. The trial was small, industry-funded, and its primary memory endpoint showed no significant difference between groups, so treat this as early-stage evidence.
Including turmeric in your diet (even a teaspoon a day) or opting for a high-quality turmeric with curcumin supplement is still the way to go for daily support. Our experts did the research as these are the best turmeric supplements for antioxidant, joint, and immune health support.