High-Tech Sleep Health Metrics Weren't Connected To Better Performance — This Was
In the last decade, wearables have promised insight into sleep efficiency, heart rate variability, and resting heart rate overnight. Many people use these metrics to predict performance, especially athletes and their coaches preparing for night a big game.
However, a new study of collegiate swimmers1 suggests the metric that actually matters most is far less sophisticated than you might expect.
What the study found
Researchers tracked 11 female collegiate swimmers with sleep monitoring devices for 28 nights, then compared those sleep metrics to the swimmers' real 200-yard freestyle race times. Rather than relying on lab proxies for athletic performance, this study used actual competition results pulled from a publicly available database, which makes the findings more applicable to how athletes perform when it counts.
The researchers found a high probability that greater total sleep time and more time in bed the night before competition were associated with faster race times. The data showed substantial support for race-time improvements of at least one second for every additional hour of sleep.
What didn't predict performance was just as notable.
Sleep efficiency, heart rate variability, and resting heart rate, the metrics most wearables highlight as markers of sleep quality, showed little to no meaningful connection to how fast the swimmers raced the next day.
Why duration may matter more than quality
Sleep efficiency measures how much of the time in bed is actually spent asleep, while total sleep time and time in bed simply measure how long someone sleeps or rests. The study suggests that for competition-day performance, raw duration may outweigh the more nuanced measures that sleep trackers often emphasize.
Previous research on how sleep affects performance has largely relied on controlled lab settings and proxy measures of performance, but this study tested their finding in the real world of athletic competition. It's one thing to find a relationship in a lab setting, but confirming it holds up when swimmers are actually racing for time .
The sample size here is small, just 11 athletes, and the study focused specifically on competitive swimmers. However, previous research on how sleep affects performance has largely relied on controlled lab settings and proxy measures of performance, but this study tested their finding in the real world of athletic competition. That gives this study more weight.
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The takeaway
You don't need to be a competitive swimmer for this to be useful. If you have a big presentation, an athletic event, or any high-stakes day ahead, the most useful sleep intervention might not be chasing a better efficiency score on your wearable. It might be as simple as getting into bed earlier and prioritizing more total hours of sleep the night before.
Rather than stressing over imperfect sleep-efficiency numbers or a lower HRV reading, these findings suggest your time might be better spent protecting your sleep window itself. Block off extra time in bed before a big day, even if you don't fall asleep the instant your head hits the pillow.