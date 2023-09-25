Reviewers Agree: This Sleep Aid Is Safer & More Effective Than Melatonin*
Melatonin supplements are a common product on nightstands stateside, but did you know that other countries actually have strict regulations around them? Abroad, melatonin must be prescribed by a doctor (often for a diagnosed deficiency) to be taken on a short-term basis.
This stricter oversight stems from the fact that melatonin is a hormone that our bodies produce naturally to regulate the sleep-wake cycle. And consuming synthetic versions of this hormone—particularly in the high amounts you see in some supplements; up to 30 times what is produced naturally—may negatively affect the function of hormones like estrogen.
On top of this potential risk, melatonin often leads to side effects like grogginess upon waking—and there's not even much good evidence to show that it improves sleep quality in the first place.
Nevertheless, melatonin use among American adults has skyrocketed 400%1 in the last two decades, and nearly 50% of parents give it to their kids to help them sleep according to a recent survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
Clearly, we need better tools to help us achieve the rest our bodies require to thrive—and sleep support+ is one non-hormonal option that delivers. mindbodygreen's best-selling supplement blends calming ingredients like magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® for a powerfully effective formula that is safe to take nightly. Here's what sleep support+ users have to say about how the product compares to other sleep aids they've tried in the past and how it fares in a head-to-head matchup against melatonin:*
It works for us
"We have successfully switched (from melatonin) to a more restful rest."*
—Kathleen D.
I've tried everything
"Love these! I’ve tried everything over the past 10 years and mindbodygreen's sleep support+ is the only product that works for me!!!!"*
—Patricia L.
Quiet and peaceful sleep
"Love it—so much better than melatonin"
—Lawrie W.
No grogginess
"A much better alternative to melatonin! My husband and I compared the two and love this product!"
—Howard C.
Best sleep product
"This is such a gift to find a product that actually works and is natural with no hormones. I've been able to sleep very well since taking these capsules nightly with no after-effects at all to start my day."*
—Marie G.
Great sleep
"This has helped tremendously with promoting restful sleep. It works through the night (I usually have no problem falling asleep, but I will wake up a few hours later and have trouble going back to sleep). I'm not groggy in the morning. Way better than melatonin for me."*
—Barbara M.
Finally sleeping 8 hours every night
"I used to take 3 melatonin every night and had crazy dreams. I found these on Instagram and have now introduced my family and friends to them. I take two before my bath every night and read for 10 minutes and quickly fall asleep and wake refreshed every morning. Finally sleeping 8 hours every night. They work!"*
—Tracey H.
Soothing and yet invigorating!
"Love to take these when I know I need some support for having a smooth sleep. Done melatonin and definitely these are the VIP of sleep support."*
—Paula M.
The takeaway
Melatonin sleep supplements may cause adverse side effects due to their hormonal load, and many countries actually have some pretty strict regulations around them. Non-hormonal options like sleep support+ can be more effective at promoting deeper sleep, the safe way. Learn more about the product here.*
