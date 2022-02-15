This Retailer Is Demystifying What It Means To Be “Clean” In The Beauty Industry

There’s no denying that clean beauty is on the rise. With new indie brands coming out everyday and big brands jumping on the (clean) bandwagon as well, the consumer’s demand for ingredient and sourcing transparency has been heard. Just last month, both Chanel and Bobbi Brown launched their own clean beauty lines, with many others right behind them.

But the question still remains, what does it really mean to be “clean”? After all, we’ve been duped by vague marketing language before. Remember the days of thinking that “all natural” claims on food labels actually meant all natural? Because there’s no nation-wide definition for clean beauty in the U.S., it’s hard to know what to look for.

Unless you’re a beauty expert or a scientist, you likely won’t even know what half of the listed ingredients are–because who has time for a Google deep dive in the checkout aisle? For all these reasons and more, Sephora created a Clean beauty seal to clearly identify clean products for their community, both in-store and online.